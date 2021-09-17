Study Shows Surprising Demographic Findings About New Gun Owners

According to preliminary results from a 2021 National Firearms Survey, 7.5 million Americans became new gun owners between January 2019 and April 2021, and the demographic breakdown of who those owners are no longer mirrors demographic trends of decades past.

The surge in gun ownership was aided over this period in part by 2020, a year marked by violent protests in the wake of George Floyd's death and fear stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, both of which prompted Americans to arm themselves like never before, as federal background checks hit an all-time high.