CNN Medical Analyst Explains How She'd Want Biden to Go Further on Vaccine Mandates

While liberty-loving Americans are up in arms over President Biden’s overreaching, draconian vaccine mandates, some liberals feel he didn’t go far enough.

Julio reported on how Dr. Anthony Fauci felt Biden offered a “moderate” plan since his order is allowing for the unvaccinated to test weekly in private businesses with more than 100 employees. But other liberals want to go even further.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, the former head of Planned Parenthood who once said it’s easier to get people vaccinated when they don’t have their freedoms, lamented that Biden’s vaccine mandates don’t go far enough.

“I don’t think it goes far enough. I actually think that what Zeke [Emanuel] said about interstate travel was exactly right,” she said. Emanuel argued vaccines should be mandated for interstate travel -- “key to vaccinate pre-thanksgiving/xmas!”

The White House was reportedly considering an interstate travel vaccine requirement last month but an administration official pushed back slightly and said that plan “would be too polarizing for the moment” (emphasis mine).

Wen continued, arguing the Covid vaccine should be mandated as part of a child’s standard immunizations.

“We should be looking at the Covid vaccine the same way,” she said.

As for private businesses, she applauded Biden’s order.

“When it comes to employers, I think what the Biden administration did was quite brilliant because it gives air cover for businesses that have wanted to do this, that have wanted to put vaccine mandates in place, but they didn’t want to have their employees complain about them," she said. "Now they can say, ‘hey, we didn’t really want to do this, but the administration, the federal government, is making us do it.’ It also helps to level the playing field so that people aren’t then going to threaten to go to another workplace if every workplace has that same requirement. That’s a good thing.

“I don’t think this is overreach,” she continued. “I think this is what’s needed in the middle of a pandemic, and I think the Biden administration, if anything, could have gone further.”