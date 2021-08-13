Three Words in WH Official's Statement About Mandating Vaccines for Interstate Travel Are Very Worrisome

A White House official has pushed back on an Associated Press report discussing how the Biden administration is looking for even more strict ways to force vaccine compliance, including mandating the jabs for interstate travel.

The story said the administration worried going that far “would be too polarizing for the moment” (emphasis mine).

Still, while more severe measures — such as mandating vaccines for interstate travel or changing how the federal government reimburses treatment for those who are unvaccinated and become ill with COVID-19 — have been discussed, the administration worried that they would be too polarizing at this time. That's not to say they won't be implemented in the future, as public opinion continues to shift toward requiring vaccinations as a means to restore normalcy. (AP)

That line raised eyebrows Friday morning.

A White House official told a Reuters reporter, however, that requiring vaccines for interstate travel “is not under consideration at this moment.” The key words again being "at this moment."

Townhall will be watching any follow up on this from President Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Stay tuned.