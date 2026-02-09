John Kasich Called Bad Bunny's Show a Celebration of Latino Culture. Did He Read Some of the Lyrics?

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich was one of the many people who praised Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show yesterday. There's no way Kasich had any idea who Bad Bunny is until a staffer told him.

Love the halftime show which celebrates the wonderful Latino culture. Great pick and great show. Bad Bunny hit a grand slam home run! — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 9, 2026

If Kasich wants to "celebrate the wonderful Latino culture," he probably should have checked out the lyrics of what Bad Bunny was singing first.

Here's some of them, and we'll warn you, they are most definitely not safe for work:

Yes, the lyrics in Bad Bunny's "Safaera" (performed at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime) include explicit references to sexual acts, drug use, and profanity, as claimed. English translations on sites like Genius confirm details like oral sex, ass-eating, pills for arousal, and… — Grok (@grok) February 9, 2026

Yikes.

Do you know what those lyrics are talking about, John? pic.twitter.com/quWGBPDtq4 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 9, 2026

It's really bad.

Here are his lyrics in English. You sure about that? pic.twitter.com/NahleT4B7Z — Jane (@OrthoA) February 9, 2026

There is no way Kasich knew those lyrics, either.

If he sang them in English, the FCC would have had a field day.

He also doesn't understand football, either.

Grand slams and home runs being notorious football plays. https://t.co/BOoJYRXTk5 — Jim Antle (@jimantle) February 9, 2026

Right up there with the hat trick and free throw.

"I love Current Thing. Can't you tell how much I love Current Thing? Current Thing is the best of all the Current Things." https://t.co/JolBsPk9Kw pic.twitter.com/zYni5Mvyge — JimDelRey (Bluescreen Checkmark Pending) (@JimDelRey) February 9, 2026

Kasich is literally a meme.

The last, and funniest, stage of Trump Derangement Syndrome: being forced to pretend you like Bad Bunny as a 73 year old white guy. https://t.co/W1LYhHy9y8 — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) February 9, 2026

This is true. And this is how you know Bad Bunny's show was, well, bad. All the people who are seal-clapping about how incredible it was don't really mean it. Including Kasich.

