VIP
Don't Play Their Game
UN Report Says One of the Deadliest Threats to US National Security Is...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About That Olympic Athlete Who Bashed His...
This Viral Super Bowl Halftime Story About Bad Bunny's Grammy Was Completely False
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Nuclear on Dems Over ICE Funding, Immigration, and the...
Check Out How the Media Portrayed Japan's Conservative Party's Big Election Win
Jonathan Turley Wrecks Jamelle Bouie for His Despicable Attack on Vance's Mom
Is Prime Minister Keir Starmer Going to Resign?
VIP
Gold Medal Motherhood
TMZ's Halftime Show Poll Isn't Going the Way They Hoped
Faith Over Flash
We Didn't Think Progressives Could Make LA Any Worse, but They Can
Don Lemon Defends Bad Bunny's Halftime Show While Admitting He Had No Idea...
'The President’s Plan Is Working,' Scott Bessent Predicts a Booming Economy in 2026
Tipsheet

John Kasich Called Bad Bunny's Show a Celebration of Latino Culture. Did He Read Some of the Lyrics?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 09, 2026 1:00 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich was one of the many people who praised Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show yesterday. There's no way Kasich had any idea who Bad Bunny is until a staffer told him.

Advertisement

If Kasich wants to "celebrate the wonderful Latino culture," he probably should have checked out the lyrics of what Bad Bunny was singing first.

Here's some of them, and we'll warn you, they are most definitely not safe for work:

Yikes.

It's really bad.

There is no way Kasich knew those lyrics, either.

If he sang them in English, the FCC would have had a field day.

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

ENTERTAINMENT NFL OHIO SPORTS

He also doesn't understand football, either.

Right up there with the hat trick and free throw.

Kasich is literally a meme.

This is true. And this is how you know Bad Bunny's show was, well, bad. All the people who are seal-clapping about how incredible it was don't really mean it. Including Kasich.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
TMZ's Halftime Show Poll Isn't Going the Way They Hoped Amy Curtis
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Nuclear on Dems Over ICE Funding, Immigration, and the SAVE Act Amy Curtis
Check Out How the Media Portrayed Japan's Conservative Party's Big Election Win Amy Curtis
Jonathan Turley Wrecks Jamelle Bouie for His Despicable Attack on Vance's Mom Amy Curtis
The Turning Point Halftime Show Crushed Expectations Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement