We Didn't Think Progressives Could Make LA Any Worse, but They Can

Los Angeles is already one of the most left-wing cities in the country, mismanaged, filthy, and buckling under a growing homelessness crisis. Apparently, that still isn’t enough. Now the city’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) chapter has unveiled a policy plan that would push LA even further over the edge, transforming it into a socialist nightmare to rival Zohran Mamdani’s vision for New York City.

Advertisement

Their plan calls for the direct seizure of private property through what it describes as a “creative use of eminent domain,” government takeover of local grocery stores, the shutdown of jails, and the replacement of the city’s police force with social workers. It also proposes banning Airbnbs, seizing golf courses to convert them into public housing, allowing illegal immigrants to vote in local elections, eliminating fossil fuels by 2035, and imposing a public-school curriculum built around so-called social justice.

On public safety, the DSA proposes decommissioning Men’s Central Jail without replacing it, decriminalizing all drug use while funding safe injection sites, and replacing armed police officers with unarmed alternatives for traffic and mental-health responses. They also call for prosecuting and permanently decertifying officers involved in killings and restoring voting rights for former felons.

The plan envisions a full transition to renewable energy by 2035, public control of all utilities, and free public transportation. Public pension funds would be divested from fossil fuels and defense contractors, and government contracts with related corporations terminated. They also want to end all means-testing for child development programs, expanding benefits to all families.

The Los Angeles chapter of the DSA has already put its money behind Nithya Raman, a DSA member running for mayor, and has expended resources helping other members win local office.

Introducing… California’s Zohran Mamdani



Socialist Nithya Raman announced run for Los Angeles Mayor against Karen Bass — the latest far-left Socialist seizing the Democrat Party



Raman wants to defund the police & already took out an establishment Democrat incumbent pic.twitter.com/1U1cYu49pb — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) February 7, 2026

In a sprawling 9,000-page manifesto, the group lays out the policies Raman might pursue if she were elected. The document declares war on what it calls the city’s “status quo coalition," which include various elected officials, real estate developers, billionaires, nonprofits, and even union leaders accused of selling out workers. They even repeatedly bash establishment Democrats as little more than capitalist sellouts.

Their goal is to advance their agenda, or at least lay the groundwork for it over the next six to eight years, primarily through winning local elections and grassroots organizing.

Advertisement

“We are on the burning edge of the economic, climate, and moral crises that define this generation,” the manifesto reads. “The choice remains socialism or barbarism.”

The third option of course is embracing humanity's creativity, Republican policy, and, of course, the free market. Although, it remains unclear whether the DSA will ever learn of the third option.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.