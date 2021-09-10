RNC Will Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandates

The Republican National Committee said Thursday it will sue President Biden over his new draconian Covid-19 vaccine mandates when they go into effect.

"Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price."

"Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate," McDaniel continued. "Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties."

President-elect Biden said in December that he didn’t believe vaccines should be mandatory and he wouldn’t demand it. And just two months ago, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it’s “not the role of the federal government” to mandate vaccines.

Yet on Thursday, Biden announced the vaccine mandates will apply to businesses with over 100 employees with a weekly testing option for those who are not vaccinated, federal employees and contractors with no option to opt out through testing, and those working in health care settings.

"We are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," he said. "This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting those around you."