Elder Makes Recall Prediction

The recall election in California is just weeks away and based on current polling numbers, there's a very real possibility Gov. Gavin Newsom gets the boot.

The progressive governor is nervous. He's watching surveys closely and has "been obsessing over right-wing TV," according to The Atlantic. The list of reasons he ought to be anxious about the recall is a mile long—his Covid-19 response, lockdowns, the French Laundry, his wildfire and drought response, the homelessness crisis, and more.

Will that be enough to get Newsom out, though?

Larry Elder, the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate, offered his prediction on Sunday about what will happen in the race.

"Right now, the recall side and the anti-recall side, we are about 50-50," Elder told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo. "It takes 50 percent plus one vote to get this guy out. And about a third of all those who signed the petition to get him out were Independents and Democrats who just voted for him two years earlier. The majority of Hispanics now want him out; the lion's share of Hispanics who voted for him just two years earlier, Independents also want him out. Fifty-three percent of all California voters say he does not deserve a second term."

"They can't explain why he's shut down the government while ignoring science, his own kids enjoying in-person private education," Elder continued. "A third of all small businesses are now closed forever because of the way he cut down the state. People are now leaving; crime is up; homelessness is up. The cost of living is out of control. The fires are worse because he's not properly managed the forest. We're having rolling brownouts, for crying out loud, in California. You add it all up and many Californians want this man to go."

Given all that, Elder said he thinks Newsom will be voted out of office on Sept. 14.

If elected, Elder said his priorities would be to repeal the mask and vaccine mandates for state workers and deliver on school choice. Previously, he vowed to declare a statewide emergency on water and homelessness.