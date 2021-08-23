If Elder Wins California Recall Election, Here's What He'll Do First

California's recall election is closer than Gov. Gavin Newsom would like, with recent polling showing those favoring his ouster within the margin of error. When it comes to his GOP challengers, Larry Elder is the clear frontrunner, so naturally, the knives are coming out. Last week, for example, the Los Angeles Times published an opinion piece arguing Elder "is the black face of white supremacy." You can tell liberals are nervous.

Speaking about what his priorities would be if he pulled off a win against the progressive governor, Elder told Fox News' Steve Hilton that the mask and vaccine mandates would be among the first to go.

"I don't drink coffee, Steve, but assuming the face mask mandates and the vaccine mandates are still in place for state workers, I will repeal those by the time I have my first cup of tea," he said.

Next, he'd focus on the state's dire water situation.

"I want to declare a statewide emergency on water. We have a water shortage," the radio host continued. "We haven't added appreciably to our water infrastructure in 40 years, when the state was half the size."

Then there's the homelessness crisis, which the Republican said he'd declare a public emergency over.

"When we get people off the streets, they need to be treated, mentally ill people need to be treated," he said. "And when we do so, we don't have low-cost housing because of the environmental quality act that basically makes it too expensive to build low-cost housing. I am going to declare a statewide emergency on water and on homelessness as soon as I get up there."