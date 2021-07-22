Stefanik Nails Why Pelosi Is So Afraid of Republicans on Jan. 6 Select Committee Decision

House GOP Chairwoman Elise Stefanik blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday after announcing she would not allow Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks on the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

The two GOP lawmakers were among the five House members chosen by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on the committee.

"Nancy Pelosi is a radical authoritarian Speaker of the House. The American people have always known the truth - that the Pelosi partisan January 6th commission was never about investigating the facts, it was only ever about Pelosi's radical politics and the Left's endless obsession with crushing any discussion or debate,” Stefanik said in a statement. “This commission is an absolute sham and has been a disgrace from the beginning; no amount of drooling excuses from the mainstream media will change that.”

Pelosi cited concerns with Jordan and Banks over the “integrity of the investigation,” further referring to “statements made and actions taken by these Members.”

McCarthy in turn pulled all his GOP picks unless she reverses course.

Stefanik said Pelosi’s move shows she’s scared.

“She is afraid of the American people finding out the truth that her failed leadership and the gross mismanagement of the U.S. Capitol led to the tragic events that day,” the New York Republican said. “She is afraid of millions of peaceful and patriotic Americans across the country who are fighting for election integrity. She is afraid of her Republican colleagues who will work every day to hold her accountable for destroying this country and the United States Congress.”

Finally, Stefanik expressed confidence that after the midterms, Pelosi would never be Speaker of the House again.

“She will make history as the most despised Speaker of the House who will be fired not once, but twice. And it can't come soon enough,” Stefanik concluded.

