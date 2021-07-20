Jim Jordan

Here Are the Five Republicans McCarthy Chose to Serve on the Jan. 6 Select Committee

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:25 AM
  Share   Tweet
Here Are the Five Republicans McCarthy Chose to Serve on the Jan. 6 Select Committee

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly chosen the five Republicans who will serve on the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The resolution to form the Committee passed 222-190 in the House last month. Five of the 13 House members appointed to the Democratic-led committee would be chosen by McCarthy, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picked the remaining eight. 

The minority leader named Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, according to a statement.

McCarthy said he wanted to "make sure you get the best people on the committee,” touting Davis' work on the administration panel and Nehls' years in law enforcement.

McCarthy’s appointments come days before the select panel is set to hold its first hearing, featuring witnesses from the U.S. Capitol Police Department and Metropolitan Police Department. (Politico)

Pelosi, for her part, chose Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, California Rep. Adam Schiff, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Rep. Pete Aguilar, Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria and Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

The first hearing will take place July 27.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Former Rolling Stone Writer Highlights NPR's Hilarious Self-Own In Trying to Dunk on Ben Shapiro
Matt Vespa
Senate Republicans Preview Defeat of Schumer's 'Reckless Tax and Spending' Bill
Reagan McCarthy
Texas State Democrat's Tweet About COVID Super Spreader Events Did NOT Age Well
Julio Rosas
Democrats Rush to Rescue Fauci After Rand Paul Wrecks Him Again
Katie Pavlich
Rep. Randy Weber: What the US Can Do to Solve the Immigration Crisis After Securing the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
Super Spreader Texas Democrats Get a Pass from Psaki
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular