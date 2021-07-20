Here Are the Five Republicans McCarthy Chose to Serve on the Jan. 6 Select Committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly chosen the five Republicans who will serve on the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The resolution to form the Committee passed 222-190 in the House last month. Five of the 13 House members appointed to the Democratic-led committee would be chosen by McCarthy, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picked the remaining eight.

The minority leader named Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, according to a statement.

My statement on being appointed by @GOPLeader to serve as the Republican ranking member on the Select Committee to investigate Jan. 6: pic.twitter.com/dSJNF56EA9 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 19, 2021

#ICYMI: Ranking Member Jim Jordan Reacts to Being Named to January 6th Select Committee https://t.co/TeCMbPRxcD — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 19, 2021

McCarthy said he wanted to "make sure you get the best people on the committee,” touting Davis' work on the administration panel and Nehls' years in law enforcement. McCarthy’s appointments come days before the select panel is set to hold its first hearing, featuring witnesses from the U.S. Capitol Police Department and Metropolitan Police Department. (Politico)

Pelosi, for her part, chose Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, California Rep. Adam Schiff, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Rep. Pete Aguilar, Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria and Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

The first hearing will take place July 27.