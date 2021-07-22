Joe Biden

Biden Spreads Covid Misinformation During CNN Town Hall

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Biden falsely claimed during CNN’s town hall event that if you have been vaccinated, you cannot get Covid-19.

“We don't talk enough to you about this, I don't think. One last thing that's really important is, we're not in the position where we think that any virus, including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of unvaccinated people, the -- the various shots that people are getting now cover that. You're OK. You're not going to -- you're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, that is not true. 

“COVID-19 vaccines are effective. However, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus that causes it,” the CDC website states. “These are called ‘vaccine breakthrough cases.’ This means that while people who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get sick, it will still happen in some cases. It’s also possible that some fully vaccinated people might have infections, but not have symptoms (asymptomatic infections). Experts continue to study how common these cases are.”

Many on social media wondered whether the president, whose administration has made combatting Covid misinformation a priority, would get fact checked.

