Teachers Union Boss Has a Meltdown Over DeSantis's New Campaign Merchandise

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 8:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has often gone against mainstream advice from medical “experts” like Dr. Fauci during the pandemic about re-opening his state, masks, social distancing, in-person learning, vaccine distribution, and how to safely take care of elderly residents in long-term care facilities who tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, DeSantis did his own research and made informed decisions based on what the data actually showed.  

Now, his reelection team is highlighting the differences between the governor and Fauci with new campaign merchandise that has enraged liberals, including American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Some of the featured products introduced on Wednesday include beer koozies—one of which says “Don’t Fauci my Florida,” while another includes a quote from DeSantis during the pandemic: “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”

A DeSantis flag and hat are also being sold that say, “Keep Florida Free.” 

In response to the merchandise, Weingarten, the controversial left-wing teachers union boss, claimed the Republican governor would kill “millions” in his state. 

“Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it,” she claimed. “He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda.”

DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw and many others reacted to her over-the-top claim.

