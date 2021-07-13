British Charity Gives Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Orwellian' Award for Environmental Decision Regarding Kids

To hardcore environmentalists, the ultimate way to cut carbon emissions is by having fewer children. Or better yet, none at all. One particularly unhinged Vogue columnist went so far as to question whether "having a baby in 2021" is "pure environmental vandalism." So it's no wonder that in the United Kingdom, a charity exists that advocates for small families as a way to help save the planet.

"Our vision is of a future in which our population co-exists in harmony with nature and prospers on a healthy planet, to the benefit of all," Population Matters' website states.

That's why the organization will award Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an award for making the "enlightened decision" to limit the number of children they have.

In 2019, the couple pledged to have only two kids as an environmental decision.

"Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet," the charity said in a statement. "We commend the duke and duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family."

Population Matters awarded the couple £500, or approximately $695, to mark World Population Day on July 11.

The individuals and organizations named "change champions" were chosen from around the world "for their progressive, effective and brave work promoting reproductive rights, defending the environment, and enlightening the public about the challenges we face and the solutions that are available."

Prince Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie, was born in 2019, while their second, Lilibet Diana, was born last month.

One pro-life activist wondered what would happen if the couple had another child.

I have a question ??????? … what if she becomes pregnant again? I mean contraceptives do fail from time to time. Will they resort to aborting the Queen’s grandchild? This is absurd.https://t.co/ilSDiMSwgf — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) July 12, 2021

Others criticized the organization for having such an "award."

Orwell called and would like the idea for this award back. https://t.co/CvdkRVlKfs — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 11, 2021