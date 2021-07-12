Private Jet

Why Bill Gates's Lecture to Billionaires on Climate Change Was So Hypocritical

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The annual Sun Valley conference among finance, tech, entertainment, and media kingpins, dubbed summer camp for billionaires, included an address by Bill Gates about climate change.

But critics pointed out the hypocrisy of such concerns, given that so many flew into the resort in private planes. The congestion concerns were so bad that the Federal Aviation Administration had to put a temporary ban on planes taking off from the West Coast to Michigan and Canada, according to the Daily Mail.

NPR reported that the manager of the nearby airport, Friedman Memorial Airport, said more than 90 private planes were expected.

Gates has acknowledged in his book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," that he's “an imperfect messenger on climate change.”

“I own big houses and fly in private planes — in fact, I took one to Paris for the climate conference — so who am I to lecture anyone on the environment?” he writes.

To make up for it, Gates said in February that he offsets his "carbon emissions by buying clean aviation fuel and funding carbon capture and funding low cost housing projects to use electricity instead of natural gas and so I have been able to eliminate it and it was amazing to me how expensive that was, that cost to be green... we've got to drive that down."

Most Popular