'Is No One Telling Him to Stop Doing This?': Biden Employs Strange Speech Tactic Yet Again

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Critics are wondering why President Biden again hunched over and whispered into the microphone during a Wisconsin visit on Tuesday to sell the infrastructure deal after being widely panned for doing the same last week. 

Discussing the need for a “generational investment,” Biden attempted to sell the economic benefits of the $973 billion package, one of which included how eligible families could get $3,600 for each child under the age of 6, and $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17. Defending the Expanded Child Tax Credit, Biden then proceeded to hunch over and whisper, "Hey guys, I think it's time to give ordinary people a tax break. The wealthy are doing fine."

On Twitter, many are questioning his continued use of the whisper-for-emphasis strategy. 

Last week, Biden whispered on three occasions while speaking to reporters about the infrastructure deal.

Most Popular