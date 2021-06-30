'Is No One Telling Him to Stop Doing This?': Biden Employs Strange Speech Tactic Yet Again

Critics are wondering why President Biden again hunched over and whispered into the microphone during a Wisconsin visit on Tuesday to sell the infrastructure deal after being widely panned for doing the same last week.

Discussing the need for a “generational investment,” Biden attempted to sell the economic benefits of the $973 billion package, one of which included how eligible families could get $3,600 for each child under the age of 6, and $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17. Defending the Expanded Child Tax Credit, Biden then proceeded to hunch over and whisper, "Hey guys, I think it's time to give ordinary people a tax break. The wealthy are doing fine."

On Twitter, many are questioning his continued use of the whisper-for-emphasis strategy.

The whispering (and his delivery) comes off super condescending. — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) June 30, 2021

Is no one telling him to stop doing this? https://t.co/uScVXc2OLR — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) June 29, 2021

Biden's handlers may want to work with him on some tricks to avoid the whisper-yelling. It gives off such an uncomfortable and unwell vibe. https://t.co/MH4X69DIR3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 29, 2021

Last week, Biden whispered on three occasions while speaking to reporters about the infrastructure deal.