Biden Starts Whispering to Reporters Multiple Times During Press Conference

President Biden raised eyebrows on Thursday after he repeatedly whispered to reporters during a press conference at the White House.

The president leaned into the microphone on three occasions when giving answers during a discussion about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.

When asked about additional relief for families, Biden whispered toward PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor: “I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far. They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week for childcare.”

Later, when asked by CNN reporter Phil Mattingly about how the deal was brokered despite low expectations, Biden said in a normal speaking voice that he always thought the outlook was good.

“I’m not going to negotiate with the press when I’m negotiating privately with my colleagues. And these are very tough decisions. I don’t in any way dismiss what Sen. [Chris] Murphy [D-Conn.] says about the environment. I don’t dismiss it at all,” Biden said.

Dropping to a whisper and stooping his head as his eyes grew wide, Biden added: “I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not be for it?”

Biden then whispered again when raising on his own the issue of some workers preferring to collect enhanced COVID-19 unemployment benefits than return to low-wage jobs.

“Pay them more. This is an employee’s — an employee’s bargaining chip now,” he whispered into the microphone. (New York Post)