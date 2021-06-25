Joe Biden

Biden Starts Whispering to Reporters Multiple Times During Press Conference

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Starts Whispering to Reporters Multiple Times During Press Conference

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Biden raised eyebrows on Thursday after he repeatedly whispered to reporters during a press conference at the White House. 

The president leaned into the microphone on three occasions when giving answers during a discussion about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.

When asked about additional relief for families, Biden whispered toward PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor: “I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far. They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week for childcare.”

Later, when asked by CNN reporter Phil Mattingly about how the deal was brokered despite low expectations, Biden said in a normal speaking voice that he always thought the outlook was good.

“I’m not going to negotiate with the press when I’m negotiating privately with my colleagues. And these are very tough decisions. I don’t in any way dismiss what Sen. [Chris] Murphy [D-Conn.] says about the environment. I don’t dismiss it at all,” Biden said.

Dropping to a whisper and stooping his head as his eyes grew wide, Biden added: “I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not be for it?”

Biden then whispered again when raising on his own the issue of some workers preferring to collect enhanced COVID-19 unemployment benefits than return to low-wage jobs.

“Pay them more. This is an employee’s — an employee’s bargaining chip now,” he whispered into the microphone. (New York Post)

Townhall combined the strange moments:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Woke Tales: New 'Equity' Charges at Restaurants, Censorship at Large State University
Guy Benson
'Semi-Literate' Garbage: Meghan Markle's Children's Book Is Brutally Mutilated by Critics
Matt Vespa
Biden Called Out For Falsely Claiming Delta Variant Is 'Deadlier' Than Previous Strains
Scott Morefield
President Biden: 'It's Awful Hard to Get Latinx Vaccinated'
Rebecca Downs
Here Are the Two GOP Senators Who Refused to Sign the Letter Opposing Biden's Gun Grab
Matt Vespa
President Biden May Have Killed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan By Tying to $6 Trillion Budget Proposal
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular