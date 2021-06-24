Colleges and Universities
VIP

'Trigger Warning' Is Now Considered Violent Language, According to University's 'Oppressive Language List'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Trigger Warning' Is Now Considered Violent Language, According to University's 'Oppressive Language List'

Source: Ian Nicholson/PA via AP, File

The Left is triggered by everything, there's no question about that. From animal rights activists pushing for caging on Barnum's Animal Crackers to be removed to sports team logos and names getting the ax to Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's, and Cream of Wheat going through overhauls. Then, of course, there were hordes of statues and memorials across the country last summer that were vandalized and toppled because far-left progressives were offended by them. Another trend along these lines has been the effort to change language.

At Brandeis University, the Prevention, Advocacy & Resource Center (PARC) has an "Oppressive Language List" that it describes as a "compilation of  words and phrases with roots, histories, and/or current usage that can serve to reinforce systems of oppression." And of course—it's always growing, PARC says. 

"We encourage folks to use the list as a learning tool and decide for themselves what words or phrases they want to use or not use," the description adds. 

The list is broken into five categories—"violent language, identity-based language, language that doesn't say what we mean, culturally appropriative language, and person-first alternatives."

In the list, we are told "trigger warning" itself, a phrase coined by the woke Left, is now "violent language."

"The word 'trigger' has connections to guns for many people; we can give the same heads-up using language less connected to violence," PARC says. 

To use gender-inclusive language, they recommend subbing out "You guys, Ladies and Gentlemen" with "Y'all, folks or folx, friends, loved ones, people." Folx? Really? 

Other head-scratchers are the inclusion of "picnic" and "rule of thumb." 

"This expression allegedly comes from an old British law allowing men to beat their wives with sticks no wider than their thumb," PARC says of the latter. 

"Picnic" has since been removed from the list after getting fact-checked as being false, but PARC initially claimed, "the term is often associated with lynchings of Black people in the United States, during which white spectators were said to have watched while eating, referring to them as picnics of other terms involving racial slurs against Black people." 

PARC's problem with "Rule of Thumb" is also based on a falsity.

Makes you wonder why anyone pays to go to schools that sell this nonsense. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Did You Notice Kamala Harris At That Infrastructure Announcement?
Katie Pavlich
Joy Reid Gets Wrecked Over Her Lies About Critical Race Theory
Katie Pavlich
McConnell: Did You Know Membership in Discriminatory Clubs is Disqualifying for Judicial Nominees?
Guy Benson
NYT's Mara Gay Blames Crime Increase on Guns and 'General Upheaval'
Zach Bauder

This Is How Far Away Harris Is Going to Be Away from the Real Border Crisis
Julio Rosas
NBC Runs Interference for Kamala Harris, Claims Attacks Are 'Sexist'
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular