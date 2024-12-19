Musk Responds After Dem Leader Accuses House GOP of Breaking Bipartisan Deal

Elon Musk, whom President-elect Donald Trump tapped to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, fired back at House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday after the Democrat said House Republicans would be to blame for “any harm that is visited upon the American people” if a government shutdown takes place.
"House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans, and Senate Democrats reached a bipartisan agreement to fund the government, keep it open and meet the needs of the American people," Jeffries said Wednesday, noting the disaster assistance for Americans impacted by extreme weather events. "House Republicans have now unilaterally decided to break a bipartisan agreement that they made. House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government and hurt everyday Americans all across this country…An agreement is an agreement. It was bipartisan and there was nothing more to say."
My statement on House Republican chaos, dysfunction and extremism. pic.twitter.com/8wwl0K5TqY— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 19, 2024
He later followed up on X, saying Republicans will “own the consequences" of breaking a bipartisan agreement.
House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 18, 2024
And hurt the working class Americans they claim to support.
You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow.
Musk, who has been vocal in opposing the spending bill, responded to the Democrat on X: "You seem to think the public is dumb. They are not."
You seem to think the public is dumb.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024
They are not.
Like Musk, Trump said he was "totally against" the proposed CR.
A statement from President Donald J. Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance:— JD Vance (@JDVance) December 18, 2024
The most foolish and inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025. It was a mistake and is now something that must be addressed.…
