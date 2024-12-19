We've Identified Who Was Killed in the Wisconsin Christian Shooting
Tipsheet

Musk Responds After Dem Leader Accuses House GOP of Breaking Bipartisan Deal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 19, 2024 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Elon Musk, whom President-elect Donald Trump tapped to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, fired back at House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday after the Democrat said House Republicans would be to blame for “any harm that is visited upon the American people” if a government shutdown takes place.

"House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans, and Senate Democrats reached a bipartisan agreement to fund the government, keep it open and meet the needs of the American people," Jeffries said Wednesday, noting the disaster assistance for Americans impacted by extreme weather events. "House Republicans have now unilaterally decided to break a bipartisan agreement that they made. House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government and hurt everyday Americans all across this country…An agreement is an agreement. It was bipartisan and there was nothing more to say."

He later followed up on X, saying Republicans will “own the consequences" of breaking a bipartisan agreement. 

Musk, who has been vocal in opposing the spending bill, responded to the Democrat on X: "You seem to think the public is dumb. They are not." 

Like Musk, Trump said he was "totally against" the proposed CR. 

