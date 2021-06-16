Gazan Terrorists Launch Arson Balloons at Israel. The IDF Responds.

The Israeli Defense Forces carried out a number of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip Wednesday morning after terrorists launched incendiary balloons, causing at least 20 fires in southern Israel.

"The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terrorist acts from the Gaza Strip," said an IDF spokesperson in a statement, reports The Jerusalem Post.

Hamas, in turn, called the strikes "a failed attempt to stop our people’s solidarity and resistance with the Holy City, and to cover up the unprecedented state of confusion for the Zionist establishment in organizing the so-called 'Flag March,'" according to the Post.

The strikes come after dozens of Palestinians rioted and clashed with the IDF along the Gaza border on Tuesday, as tensions rose surrounding a flag march through the Old City of Jerusalem. During the clashes, a Palestinian within a small group of instigators was shot in the leg and was taken away from the scene in light condition, according to Palestinian media. Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at rioters in order to disperse them. (Jerusalem Post)

Palestinian media had showed terrorists preparing the incendiary balloons earlier in the day.

According to the IDF, the airstrikes targeted "Hamas military compounds."