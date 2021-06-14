Environment
ICYMI: The North Face Was Publicly Shamed Over Fossil Fuel Hypocrisy

Source: AP Photo/Mel Evans

The most loud-spoken environmental activists tend to be some of the biggest hypocrites. Take Bill Gates, for example. In his most recent book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," the billionaire admits he's "an imperfect messenger on climate change." 

"I own big houses and fly in private planes — in fact, I took one to Paris for the climate conference — so who am I to lecture anyone on the environment?" he writes.

But others, like North Face, are less honest with themselves. That's why when the company refused to accept a clothing order from Innovex, a Texas oil company, Chris Wright, CEO of Colorado-based Liberty Oilfield Services, stepped in to remind them of a little something: their products are made using petrochemicals.

Wright pointed out in a video that he couldn't find a single item on North Face's website "that wasn't made out of oil and gas."

"Their vast manufacturing, distribution and retailing networks are also large consumers of gasoline, diesel, natural gas, propane, jet fuel, etc.," he added. "So thank you, North Face, and you're welcome."

To really drive the point home, the oil company posted seven billboards around Denver, near VF Corporation, North Face's parent company, thanking them.

"That North Face puffer looks great on you. And it was made from fossil fuels," one billboard reads, according to Fox News. 

Here's the longer video on their website: 

You love to see it. 

