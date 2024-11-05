Election Day SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
The Liberal Media Is in Shambles Heading Into Election Day

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 05, 2024 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It’s a crazy town, folks. Donald Trump has never been in a better position to win this election, but it will be close, at least that’s what the polls say. The only poll that matters now is the one that reads the result of the 2024 election. Yet, the liberal media has become unspooled, along with the Democrats. We have ads alluding to some unicorn notion that there is a Kamala groundswell—a shoddy take on the shy Trump voter of 2016. Liberals think there are shy Kamala supporters—that’s pure fantasy.

Trump had a marathon rally circuit today, where Megyn Kelly endorsed the former president in Pittsburgh. She famously had an adversarial attitude toward Mr. Trump in 2016, but that’s how insane the Left has become since then. To no one’s surprise, Joe Rogan endorsed Trump during the rally.

Over at MSNBC, Rachel Maddow spoke about Elon Musk’s contracts getting pulled, Van Jones spilled how nervous he was about Pennsylvania on CNN, and Dana Bash seemed irritated that Kelly would endorse the former president. Joe Scarborough still cannot get around why voters support Trump. CBS News’ John Dickerson gave a lecture you can watch below—all of this is so boring. No one cares what you have to say, guys. Your credibility is in the toilet. We all know you’re godless Democrats. You’re corrupt liars who did their best to prop up Kamala, and she still looks mentally challenged. 

It’s a cope and seethe exercise for liberals, and if this is how they’re reacting on election eve, imagine what they’ll be like if Trump wins the election:

How Is Eugene Vindman So Bad at This? Rebecca Downs
Also, Nevada could take weeks to count the ballots:

