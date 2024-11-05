The Liberal Media Is in Shambles Heading Into Election Day

It’s a crazy town, folks. Donald Trump has never been in a better position to win this election, but it will be close, at least that’s what the polls say. The only poll that matters now is the one that reads the result of the 2024 election. Yet, the liberal media has become unspooled, along with the Democrats. We have ads alluding to some unicorn notion that there is a Kamala groundswell—a shoddy take on the shy Trump voter of 2016. Liberals think there are shy Kamala supporters—that’s pure fantasy.

Trump had a marathon rally circuit today, where Megyn Kelly endorsed the former president in Pittsburgh. She famously had an adversarial attitude toward Mr. Trump in 2016, but that’s how insane the Left has become since then. To no one’s surprise, Joe Rogan endorsed Trump during the rally.

Over at MSNBC, Rachel Maddow spoke about Elon Musk’s contracts getting pulled, Van Jones spilled how nervous he was about Pennsylvania on CNN, and Dana Bash seemed irritated that Kelly would endorse the former president. Joe Scarborough still cannot get around why voters support Trump. CBS News’ John Dickerson gave a lecture you can watch below—all of this is so boring. No one cares what you have to say, guys. Your credibility is in the toilet. We all know you’re godless Democrats. You’re corrupt liars who did their best to prop up Kamala, and she still looks mentally challenged.

It’s a cope and seethe exercise for liberals, and if this is how they’re reacting on election eve, imagine what they’ll be like if Trump wins the election:

Joe Scarborough on Trump supporters: “Who are these people? Where are they coming from? Who raised them?"pic.twitter.com/4uwBmGWjwo — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 4, 2024

Did Rachel Maddow just say the government must go after Elon Musk for supporting Trump? pic.twitter.com/B3cjSXZWTg — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 5, 2024

Dana Bash is *BIG MAD* that @MegynKelly is speaking out on behalf of Donald Trump at a Pittsburgh rally.



Seethe.🤣 pic.twitter.com/IcDtLghNSD — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 5, 2024

ABC just called Reddit an "Ultra-Right" website.



The legacy media is so cooked 💀 pic.twitter.com/cGXsK1rXfw — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) November 4, 2024

This is what I keep coming back to… It’s clear based on R early voting numbers and registrations that the enthusiasm clearly is behind Trump.



Axelrod is correct: they’re just doesn’t seem to be this huge groundswell for Kamala Harris, especially in the inner cities. https://t.co/0qLi1vhbrg — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 4, 2024

Former Obama advisor Van Jones says he’s “nervous and worried” about Kamala’s chances in the swing state of Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/V8jcz7r3d1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 5, 2024

Pompous CBS pundit John Dickerson pulls a Jon Meacham, lecturing Americans about what it means if Trump is elected...



Kamala donor Gayle King: “I saw you on Sunday Morning yesterday and you said this, that Americans are electing more than just a person, they are electing… pic.twitter.com/fkY02KBEHU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2024

Also, Nevada could take weeks to count the ballots:

BREAKING Inside the Trump campaign they're breaking down the race as follows. He wins Georgia, Arizona, NC, Nevada. Michigan is really tough, Wisconsin, tough but less so. BUT they think they have the momentum in Pa. The Dem ground game is great BUT it failed in the early voting… — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 4, 2024

Selzer's on an island by herself and if Trump wins that island will be washed away in a tsunami of recriminations. https://t.co/xpS69c1F8d — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 4, 2024