As We Vote, Here's Why Kamala's Interview With a Muslim Influencer Never Got...
How Bad Will Kamala Do With Muslim Voters Today?
The Liberal Media Is Seething Right Now Heading Into Election Day
VIP
We Could Witness the Greatest Political Comeback of All Time Tonight
Election Day Is Not the Finish Line
Trump Has Reason in Pennsylvania to Feel Better Than Harris
Is It Too Early to Talk 2028?
Thank God for the Electoral College
Do the Unrighteous Now Outnumber the Righteous in America?
Voter Turnout and Ballot Completion Is Everything
The Elites Are About to Hand Trump a Second Term
Kamala Harris’ Energy Policies Are More Extreme and Harmful Than Biden’s
Abortion: America’s Worst Vice
Trump’s ‘Operation Aurora’ Is Essential to Stop the Tren de Aragua From Taking...
Tipsheet

This Video Out of California Shows Why Voter ID Laws Are Necessary

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 05, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Alex Sanz

It’s Election Day. We’ll be deciding who will be the next president of the United States:  Donald J. Trump, former president and creator of a booming economy, or Kamala Harris, cringy moron, provider of word salads, and a killer of the American economy. But we’re not going to talk about that because, in California, a new video purports to show how easy it is to commit voter fraud. 

Advertisement

It's almost like something out of Candid Camera. A man, Jordan Henry, enters a polling location in Glendale, California, where he goes eleven rounds with the polling officials, not conforming to his birthday or place of residence. When asked about his birthday, he said he was born in 1985, but also maybe not, puzzling the on-site official. When asked if he needed to provide his identification, the official said she trusted him because “it’s California.”

Alas, this is why voter ID laws are necessary to protect the integrity of our elections. Yes, it’s California, a state that isn’t in play for Republicans, but it’s the principle. These voter integrity laws are popular across the board. Notice how Democrats have essentially stopped arguing against such laws since everyone and their mother supports them, including Black voters.

Recommended

The Liberal Media Is Seething Right Now Heading Into Election Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Is Seething Right Now Heading Into Election Day Matt Vespa
There's Something Fishy Going on in PA Mia Cathell
How Is Eugene Vindman So Bad at This? Rebecca Downs
Harris Supporters Were Asked to House Illegal Immigrants. Here's How They Responded. Madeline Leesman
How Bad Will Kamala Do With Muslim Voters Today? Matt Vespa
As We Vote, Here's Why Kamala's Interview With a Muslim Influencer Never Got Published Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media Is Seething Right Now Heading Into Election Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement