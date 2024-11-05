This Video Out of California Shows Why Voter ID Laws Are Necessary

It’s Election Day. We’ll be deciding who will be the next president of the United States: Donald J. Trump, former president and creator of a booming economy, or Kamala Harris, cringy moron, provider of word salads, and a killer of the American economy. But we’re not going to talk about that because, in California, a new video purports to show how easy it is to commit voter fraud.

It's almost like something out of Candid Camera. A man, Jordan Henry, enters a polling location in Glendale, California, where he goes eleven rounds with the polling officials, not conforming to his birthday or place of residence. When asked about his birthday, he said he was born in 1985, but also maybe not, puzzling the on-site official. When asked if he needed to provide his identification, the official said she trusted him because “it’s California.”

California is the most corrupt voting system in the US. When I voted in Glendale CA today, I refused to confirm my information was accurate, but the polling officials still had to trust me and issue a ballot. I asked the polling official to check my ID, and she simply said, “I… pic.twitter.com/cJIg24QXlR — Jordan Henry (@irrationalhenry) November 3, 2024

Alas, this is why voter ID laws are necessary to protect the integrity of our elections. Yes, it’s California, a state that isn’t in play for Republicans, but it’s the principle. These voter integrity laws are popular across the board. Notice how Democrats have essentially stopped arguing against such laws since everyone and their mother supports them, including Black voters.