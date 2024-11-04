How Is Eugene Vindman So Bad at This?

One of the key U.S. House races to watch on Tuesday night comes from Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger is retiring to run for governor, though her successor won't necessarily be a Democrat in this key "Toss-Up" race. The Democratic candidate, Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman, may have once had the edge, but he's been losing his momentum as the election gets closer, with his most recent media reactions turning out to be truly cringeworthy.

Advertisement

Vindman's Republican opponent, Derrick Anderson, has highlighted the fact that Vindman has dodged debates and even interviews. He finally sat down for an interview with WUSA9, a local CBS News outlet. "It’s only 7 minutes (because Vindman wouldn’t agree to the 15 minutes that Derrick did with the same station)," Anderson's campaign highlighted on Saturday. The network also began the interview by making that clear on air. "Vindman has gone mostly unvetted to this point and we’re glad voters got a clear look at him," the Anderson campaign continued.

In addition to his lack of interviews, Vindman has also faced concerns over stolen valor. Anderson highlighted over X how such a confrontation was particularly awkward for the candidate.

When Vindman was directly asked by host Simone De Alba about his rank, who also asked for him to "clarify" multiple times, he maintained he was a colonel, coming off quite hostile at times. He also kept bringing up Anderson, who is himself a veteran, even when De Alba did not, to claim that Anderson was "lying." At one point, Vindman even insisted that "I'm entitled to be called colonel, and that's all there is to it."

WATCH: @wusa9 presses @YVindman over and over on why he is continues to misrepresent his rank and lie about using weapons on the battlefield. He can't give a straight answer because he is lying.



This is not who #VA07 needs representing us in Congress. pic.twitter.com/RgTh1vNemC — Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) November 2, 2024

"Yevgeny Vindman doubled down on his lies about his military service just last night — he’s quite literally still lying to voters. He’s not a colonel, and he’s telling voters that he is. That’s a lie, and voters should know that he’s still not telling the truth," the Anderson campaign also said in a statement from Saturday.

That interview was hardly the only cringeworthy and newsworthy flub from Vindman, though. While appearing on "CNN This Morning" on Monday, Vindman's final pitch to voters included talking about the wrong district, despite how host Kasie Hunt referenced the race being for the 7th Congressional District multiple times.

"Look, when I campaigned, I've campaigned in every corner of the 11th District," Vindman offered, going on to say he visited the district's 11 counties in 48 hours.

I was raised in Spotsylvania County - #VA07 is my home and the place that raised me.



Did you know my opponent only registered to vote in #VA07 as recently as October 2022 and voted in Brooklyn for the 2020 Presidential election.



It shows... https://t.co/ptaBTLmdm8 — Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) November 4, 2024

Imagine running for Congress and not knowing district you are running in.



That's the kind of work ethic you can expect from a Vindman. https://t.co/tiOrqyRn9A — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

Such a moment was noticed not just Anderson that same day, but also by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) staff with Anderson and Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) both referencing the gaffe during their campaign rally that same day alongside Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Thank you @GlennYoungkin and @SpeakerJohnson for your support! What a final night in Spotsylvania!



Now let's go vote!



Find your polling location at https://t.co/xC9zFcfllu



See you around #VA07 starting at 0600 tomorrow. https://t.co/m2YZ9KDFMb — Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) November 4, 2024

Youngkin and Anderson have both mentioned this moment in their speeches https://t.co/PIU0WZAERj — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) November 4, 2024

During Monday's segment on CNN with Vindman, Hunt referred to the state of the race as one where Vindman and Anderson "are locked in an incredibly tight race."

CBS 19 News also previewed the race as one "that could carry a lot of weight when it comes to a potential House majority," featuring comments from Anderson himself, including comments and concerns about what else Vindman will lie about beyond his military service.

Notably, the interview only features comments from Anderson, as host Sarah Allen noted that although they reached out to both campaigns for an interview, "we've not heard from Vindman's team after multiple attempts."

Advertisement