CIA Releases Another 'Woke' Recruitment Ad

The Central Intelligence Agency released another “woke” recruitment ad targeting millennials last week, despite the mockery the previous installment received.

The most recent “Humans of CIA” video features a librarian for the agency who talks about the CIA's welcoming environment for those who are gay.

“Growing up gay in a small Southern town, I was lucky to have a wonderful and accepting family. I always struggled with the idea that I may not be able to discuss my personal life at work,” the man says. “Imagine my surprise when I was taking my oath at the CIA and I noticed a rainbow on then-Director Brennan’s lanyard.”

He continues: “Officers from the top-down work hard to ensure that every single person, whatever their gender, gender identity, race, disability, or sexual orientation, can bring their entire self to work every day.”

NEW CIA RECRUITMENT AD:



Another CIA recruitment ad that was widely mocked featured an “intersectional,” “cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.”

In that video, the 36-year-old Latina agent says she used to “struggle with imposter syndrome,” but now refuses to “internalize misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be.”

Critics called the video a “joke” and “truly embarrassing for our entire country.” Others, like Townhall columnist Humberto Fontova has also noted that the CIA’s ‘wokeness’ is actually very old news, as Fidel Castro and Che Guevara could’ve told you.