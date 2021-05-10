CIA

CIA Releases Another 'Woke' Recruitment Ad

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: May 10, 2021 8:51 AM
  Share   Tweet
CIA Releases Another 'Woke' Recruitment Ad

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The Central Intelligence Agency released another “woke” recruitment ad targeting millennials last week, despite the mockery the previous installment received.

The most recent “Humans of CIA” video features a librarian for the agency who talks about the CIA's welcoming environment for those who are gay.

“Growing up gay in a small Southern town, I was lucky to have a wonderful and accepting family. I always struggled with the idea that I may not be able to discuss my personal life at work,” the man says. “Imagine my surprise when I was taking my oath at the CIA and I noticed a rainbow on then-Director Brennan’s lanyard.”

He continues: “Officers from the top-down work hard to ensure that every single person, whatever their gender, gender identity, race, disability, or sexual orientation, can bring their entire self to work every day.”

Another CIA recruitment ad that was widely mocked featured an “intersectional,” “cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.”

In that video, the 36-year-old Latina agent says she used to “struggle with imposter syndrome,” but now refuses to “internalize misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be.”

Critics called the video a “joke” and “truly embarrassing for our entire country.” Others, like Townhall columnist Humberto Fontova has also noted that the CIA’s ‘wokeness’ is actually very old news, as Fidel Castro and Che Guevara could’ve told you.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why Gas Prices Could Spike Soon...And Will Biden's Crew Address It Today?
Matt Vespa
Welcome to 'Jim Crowvid': Cuomo Announces New Seating Rules For Outdoor Events
Leah Barkoukis

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': It's Time to Enforce Law & Order
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
State of Emergency Declared in Multiple States After Cyber Attack on a Major American Energy Source
Katie Pavlich
DOJ Hires Top Russia Hoaxer Who Justified Illegal FISA Warrants
Katie Pavlich
Another Republican Leader Comes Out in Support of Liz Cheney Ouster
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular