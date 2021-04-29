Biden Gets Torched Over Claim Capitol Riot Was 'Worst Attack on Our Democracy Since the Civil War'

In his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, President Biden oddly claimed that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building was “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”



"As I stand here tonight — just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration. 100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis," he said.

"The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War," Biden added.

The claim prompted widespread backlash from social media users. Senate bombing, 1983 pic.twitter.com/Wmu9AwZLbq — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) April 28, 2021 Some readers cite material that says the bomb went off near Senate Democrat Leader Robert Byrd's office, which is true, but omits the fact that the bomb set near the Republican senators' cloakroom. Here's a 1983 Washington Post article for verification. https://t.co/dF2CemMHIm pic.twitter.com/hJPTTbUTCb — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) January 10, 2021 https://t.co/u5CoyHazwD — Richard Gupton (@RichardGupton) April 29, 2021

What about the 1971 bombing done by the Weather Underground. pic.twitter.com/2fwsAGF9Qt — NadaRussianBot (@BamaNanaTam) April 29, 2021

Biden asserts riot was a worse attack than various bombings and deadly attacks on the Capitol, deadly Summer of Rage with its attacks on the WH and federal court buildings, four presidential assassinations, another five assassination attempts, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11. OK. https://t.co/1S7Hc0nsLW — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 28, 2021

Biden declaring January 6 “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” is insultingly ludicrous. Politicians will be on their death bed decades from now recounting the grave emotional toll of Congressional activity being delayed for a couple hours — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 29, 2021

One woman was shot by Capitol Police on Jan. 6, three people died from “medical emergencies,” and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who the media falsely reported was struck with a fire extinguisher during the riot, died the day after from natural causes related to two strokes, according to the Washington, D.C., medical examiner.