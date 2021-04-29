Civil War

Biden Gets Torched Over Claim Capitol Riot Was 'Worst Attack on Our Democracy Since the Civil War'

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, President Biden oddly claimed that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building was “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” 


"As I stand here tonight — just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration. 100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis," he said.

"The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War," Biden added.

One woman was shot by Capitol Police on Jan. 6, three people died from “medical emergencies,” and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who the media falsely reported was struck with a fire extinguisher during the riot, died the day after from natural causes related to two strokes, according to the Washington, D.C., medical examiner.

