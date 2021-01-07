Will the Left Say Her Name?

Will those on the Left who spent all summer and early fall protesting police brutality across the country take to the streets now over the fatality at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday?

Ashli Babbitt, 35, was identified as the victim shot by Capitol Police when a mob of pro-Trump protesters stormed the building. The unarmed woman, a 14-year veteran who served four tours with the Air Force, was shot in the chest and died after being transported to a local hospital.