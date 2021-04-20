Maxine Waters

Scalise Sounds Off on Waters: 'I Was Shot Because of This Kind of Dangerous Rhetoric'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Scalise Sounds Off on Waters: 'I Was Shot Because of This Kind of Dangerous Rhetoric'

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Steve Scalise sounded off on his Democratic colleague, Rep. Maxine Waters, for the “dangerous rhetoric” she used over the weekend, arguing this kind of language is what got him shot in 2017 when Republicans were targeted while practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

“Let's be clear: Maxine Waters knew her rhetoric would incite violence in Minneapolis—but she doesn't care, she just requests police escorts for herself,” he said on Twitter. “I was shot because of this kind of dangerous rhetoric. Where is the outrage from Dems & the media? They need to condemn this.”

Speaking about ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial over the death of George Floyd, Waters encouraged people to “stay on the street” if he’s not convicted. 

“And we’ve got to get more active. [We’ve] got to get more confrontational,” she added. “[We’ve] got to make sure that they know we mean business.”

On Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to take action if Nancy Pelosi wouldn't. The House Speaker has since said she doesn't think Waters needs to apologize, so McCarthy announced he will introduce a resolution to censure the California Democrat. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

What Democrats Fear Could Happen Concerning Maxine Waters Mouthing Off About the Chauvin Case
Matt Vespa

White House: Actually, Biden Does Not Believe What He Said About the Border
Leah Barkoukis
Ron DeSantis Tells Tucker How Long It Took To Realize 'We're Not Doing Fauciism'
Scott Morefield
Vandals Seek to Intimidate Chauvin Defense Witness with Pig's Head and Animal Blood
Julio Rosas
One Glaring Issue With Twitter's Case Against James O'Keefe
Matt Vespa
BUSTED: Gov. Whitmer Kept Her Residents Locked Up Over COVID While She Absconded to Florida
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular