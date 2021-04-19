Nancy Pelosi

Hypocritical Pelosi Says Maxine Waters 'Should Not Apologize' and Did Not Incite Violence

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 3:30 PM
Hypocritical Pelosi Says Maxine Waters 'Should Not Apologize' and Did Not Incite Violence

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding a member of her caucus, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA). The Democrat congresswoman instructed protesters to “get more confrontational” with demonstrations, ahead of the verdict in the George Floyd trial.

"We got to stay on the street. And we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business," Waters said to a group of protesters.

House Republicans quickly condemned Waters’ unhinged comments that undoubtedly will incite violence. GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called on Speaker Pelosi to take action.

GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney also called on Pelosi to act.

“This is dangerous and reckless. No elected official should ever incite violence. Speaker Pelosi must act,” she wrote in a tweet.

Pelosi showed no remorse for Waters’ disgusting rhetoric. The Democrat leader said that the congresswoman’s words did not incite violence and that Waters should not apologize.

