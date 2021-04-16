The Issue Americans Care More About Than Coronavirus

As President Biden’s 100-day mark in office draws near, he enjoys a strong approval rating, 59 percent, according to Pew Research Center, but one issue has Americans even more concerned than COVID-19.

Views about major problems facing the country remained fairly similar to last year, the poll notes, except for two differences. The number of Americans who believe coronavirus is a big issue has dropped by double digits, from 58 percent last June to 47 percent. Meanwhile, concern over illegal immigration has jumped by 20 points, from 28 percent to 47 percent.

While views of most national problems are divided along partisan lines, including illegal immigration, increasing shares of both Republicans and Democrats rate illegal immigration as a very big problem. Nearly three-quarters of Republicans (72%) say illegal immigration is a major problem, up 29 points since last June. The share of Democrats who say this is a major problem is now 29%, compared with 15% nearly a year ago. (Pew Research Center)

As the immigration crisis worsens, Republicans have been especially critical of Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tapped last month to be the point person in addressing the root causes of the border crisis. She has yet to visit the border but announced Wednesday she’d be traveling to the Northern Triangle “soon.”

"It has been 3 weeks since President Biden appointed VP Harris to oversee the border. Since then, the crisis has only continued to spiral out of control," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Twitter this week. "The VP has not traveled to the border, held a press conference, or offered ANY plan to mitigate the ongoing crisis."

In response to GOP criticisms, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “they need more to do.”