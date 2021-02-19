Schumer Changes His Tune on Puerto Rico Statehood

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer changed his tune on Puerto Rico statement this week after endorsing the idea just four months ago.

“I don’t agree with them, I’m not going to support their statehood bill,” Schumer referring to Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres’s efforts.

After Majority Leader Schumer says no statehood for Puerto Rico until they get "straightened out", including ending tax haven status for wealthy mainlanders, PR Senate Finance chair says they will study the issue but only changes would be prospective. Obvs no statehood #muniland https://t.co/DxGQYaAPyU — Cate Long (@cate_long) February 18, 2021

In the fall, however, he said he’d “love” to make D.C. and Puerto Rico states.

“Believe me, on D.C. and Puerto Rico, particularly if Puerto Rico votes for it — D.C. already has voted for it and wants it — I’d love to make them states,” he told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

I Told You So: Schumer flops on Puerto Rico statehood pic.twitter.com/zbIGBfJ6RI — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 18, 2021

That statement came in October, however, came ahead of the election and in the context of then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to move forward with the confirmation hearings of Amy Coney Barrett.

Fifty-two percent of Puerto Ricans voted ‘yes’ on a 2020 Puerto Rico Statehood Referendum while 48 percent voted 'no.'

After that vote, Schumer reportedly said it didn't reflect a "strong consensus."

In December, Schumer had already told El Nuevo Día that the November 3 referendum - in which statehood won 52.5 percent of the vote - did not reflect the strong consensus required to advance a pro-statehood bill and said he is waiting for an agreement on a “fair” process on the island. "There is no consensus, there is division,” Schumer said. (El Nuevo Día)

The Chairman of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico blasted Schumer over the flip flop.

“You can’t ask the people of Puerto Rico to vote and then ignore what they democratically decide with their ballots," said Chairman Charles Rodriguez in a statement.