AOC, Ted Cruz Come to Point of Agreement...and Then Things Escalated Quickly

The backlash over Robinhood and other investment platforms removing GameStop, AMC Theatres, and other names from its platform on Thursday united America in a way that Joe Biden could only dream of. The Left and Right are agreeing at last, as demonstrated by many Republicans fully supporting progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call for a hearing.

“This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary,” she said on Twitter. “Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood. This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations - especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases.”

She, too, appeared open to working with Republicans on it, but the feeling of unity didn’t seem to last long. After Sen. Ted Cruz retweeted her comment and said “fully agree,” the progressive lashed out, saying he could best help by resigning.

While you conveniently talk about “moving on,” a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in.



This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.https://t.co/IQ69aZIt3v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress.



In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks.



Happy to work with other GOP on this. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Conservatives then jumped in to say she was out of line.

Steve Scalise would like a word. — Cerno (@Cernovich) January 28, 2021

AOC's incessant claim that Cruz not voting to certify the Electoral College vote was tantamount to trying to murder her makes almost as much sense as her Green New Deal. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

There’s been zero reporting as to what happened with the two police officers who took their lives. It’s gross how AOC nonetheless races to exploit their deaths. https://t.co/jhykJedoA4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021