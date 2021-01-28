Wall Street
AOC, Ted Cruz Come to Point of Agreement...and Then Things Escalated Quickly

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 5:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The backlash over Robinhood and other investment platforms removing GameStop, AMC Theatres, and other names from its platform on Thursday united America in a way that Joe Biden could only dream of. The Left and Right are agreeing at last, as demonstrated by many Republicans fully supporting progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call for a hearing.

“This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary,” she said on Twitter. “Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood. This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations - especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases.”

She, too, appeared open to working with Republicans on it, but the feeling of unity didn’t seem to last long. After Sen. Ted Cruz retweeted her comment and said “fully agree,” the progressive lashed out, saying he could best help by resigning.

Conservatives then jumped in to say she was out of line.

Most Popular