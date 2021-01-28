stock market

Dave Portnoy Blasts Robinhood After Company Restricts Trading on GameStop, AMC, and Others

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Dave Portnoy Blasts Robinhood After Company Restricts Trading on GameStop, AMC, and Others

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Robinhood, a trading app that claims to 'democratize finance for all,' is facing intense backlash after removing a number of names from its platform Thursday before the market opened.  

GameStop, Nokia, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Bed Bath & Beyond, BlackBerry, Koss Corp., and Naked Brand Group were restricted to “position closing only,” meaning traders could only sell their existing holdings, not buy additional shares. 

The stocks that were removed have all surged in recent trading sessions as day-traders united in Reddit forums like WallStreetBets frenetically buy the names to push their share prices higher. The phenomenon has already fueled massive losses for numerous hedge funds and caught the attention of regulators and the White House. (Business Insider)

In a statement, the company said the changes were made due to "recent volatility" and that it was "committed to helping our customers."

We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary. In light of recent volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC, $BB, $BBBY, $EXPR, $GME, $KOSS, $NAKD and $NOK. We also raised margin requirements for certain securities.

We’re committed to helping our customers navigate this uncertainty. We fundamentally believe that everyone should have access to financial markets. We’re humbled to have helped many people invest in the markets for the first time. And we’re determined to provide new and experienced investors with the tools and resources to help them invest responsibly for their long-term financial futures. (Robinhood)

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, blasted Robinhood for being the “biggest frauds of them all” and said the company's executives should be in jail right now.

He argued the company "will never recover from this." Others were wondering how long it would take for a class action lawsuit to start.

Interactive Brokers and TD Ameritrade took similar action. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

NY Nursing Home Report Reveals Data May Have Been Undercounted 'By as Much as 50 Percent'
Cortney O'Brien
Nancy Mace Reacts After AOC Claims the GOP Turns Blind Eye to Violence
Cortney O'Brien
GOP Senators Reintroduce 20-Week Abortion Ban
Reagan McCarthy
Why Wall Street Is 'Losing Its Mind' Right Now
Leah Barkoukis
'Malignant Buffoon': Carlson Sounds Off on Fauci Over Changing Mask Recommendation Yet Again
Leah Barkoukis

'Does Not Make Sense': Chicago Principals Fume After District Leaves Them Out of School Reopening Plan
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular