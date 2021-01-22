Joe Biden

Biden Revives Critical Race Theory—But One Coalition Is Vowing to Fight Back

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Revives Critical Race Theory—But One Coalition Is Vowing to Fight Back

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Shortly after being sworn in President Biden signed a number of executive orders, including one that reversed former President Trump’s restriction on the federal government and its contractors conducting "diversity" training that advanced critical race theory, white privilege, and any other propaganda, which he called “divisive” and “un-American."

In Biden's order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation, it states: “The head of each agency shall, as soon as practicable, also consider whether there are additional actions that the agency should take to ensure that it is fully implementing the policy set forth in section 1 of this order.  If an agency takes an action described in this subsection or subsection (b) of this section, it shall seek to ensure that it is accounting for, and taking appropriate steps to combat, overlapping forms of discrimination, such as discrimination on the basis of race or disability.”

Now, the Discovery Institute’s Christopher Rufo is forming a coalition of lawyers to fight back. 

"Tell us how you're gonna try and end this appalling, un-American, federally subsidized exercise in race hate," Fox News's Tucker Carlson asked. 

Rufo said he anticipated this coming when Biden was elected and immediately began reaching out to conservative lawyers and organizations. He then recruited a team to take cases "hopefully to the Supreme Court that show these trainings that traffic in racial stereotypes that compel speech and create hostile working environments are not racial sensitivity trainings but they're actually illegal under the Civil Rights Act and unconstitutional under the law."

Some liberals are even joining him in this effort, he said. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

With the Firing of NLRB General Counsel, Biden's Unity Pledge Is Already Over
Leah Barkoukis

Fake News: CNN Eats the Pavement for a COVID Vaccine Story So Bad...Even Their Hosts Didn't Believe It
Matt Vespa
Hey, Democrats, You Won't Have to Dig Deep to Get to the Bottom of the National Guard's Eviction at US Capitol
Matt Vespa

Guardsmen Feeling Betrayed and Used After Getting Kicked Out of the Capitol
Bronson Stocking

We Had Our First 'Give Me a Break, Man' Moment From Biden...Who Was Not Happy With a Reporter's Question
Matt Vespa
McConnell Has Proposed a Timeline for Trump's Second Impeachment Trial
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular