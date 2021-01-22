Biden Revives Critical Race Theory—But One Coalition Is Vowing to Fight Back

Shortly after being sworn in President Biden signed a number of executive orders, including one that reversed former President Trump’s restriction on the federal government and its contractors conducting "diversity" training that advanced critical race theory, white privilege, and any other propaganda, which he called “divisive” and “un-American."

In Biden's order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation, it states: “The head of each agency shall, as soon as practicable, also consider whether there are additional actions that the agency should take to ensure that it is fully implementing the policy set forth in section 1 of this order. If an agency takes an action described in this subsection or subsection (b) of this section, it shall seek to ensure that it is accounting for, and taking appropriate steps to combat, overlapping forms of discrimination, such as discrimination on the basis of race or disability.”

Now, the Discovery Institute’s Christopher Rufo is forming a coalition of lawyers to fight back.

"Tell us how you're gonna try and end this appalling, un-American, federally subsidized exercise in race hate," Fox News's Tucker Carlson asked.

Rufo said he anticipated this coming when Biden was elected and immediately began reaching out to conservative lawyers and organizations. He then recruited a team to take cases "hopefully to the Supreme Court that show these trainings that traffic in racial stereotypes that compel speech and create hostile working environments are not racial sensitivity trainings but they're actually illegal under the Civil Rights Act and unconstitutional under the law."

Some liberals are even joining him in this effort, he said.