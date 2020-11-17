BLM Has Another Demand...This Time for Gov. Gavin Newsom

As we learned in the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s letter to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the media projected their electoral win, support from the group comes at a cost.

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors congratulated the two but quickly reminded them that "without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome."

"We want something for our vote," the letter stated, before going on to express the group's desire to become "actively engaged in your Transition Team’s planning and policy work."

Now, we’re seeing a similar demand in California by the Marxist organization, this time in the form of a petition.

Though the election results have not been certified and litigation and recounts are ongoing, if Biden/Harris do end up pulling off a win, the group wants Newsom to choose a Black woman to serve out Harris’s term, which ends in 2022.

"Without Kamala Harris, there are no Black women in the Senate at all," the BLM petition states.

"That’s why we’re calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to appoint a Black woman to fill that seat. And like the California Legislative Black Caucus, we’re pushing for the appointment of either Rep. Karen Bass or Rep. Barbara Lee as candidates for the position," the petition continues.

"It's on us to make sure the Senate does its job of properly representing the people — that's why we’re asking you to join us in calling on Governor Newsom to appoint a Black woman to fill this Senate seat."