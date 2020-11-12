Does Trump Really Plan to 'Wreck' Fox News? His Tweetstorm on Thursday May Provide Some Clues

Hours after an Axios report claimed President Trump wanted to “start a digital media company” to take on Fox News, the president retweeted a number of messages critical of the news organization.

After at least 10 retweets of people's comments ranging from "#foxnews is dead" to saying they have switched to watching Newsmax or OANN, Trump wrote: "@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!"

Regular Fox News viewers have been completely turned off by some of the network’s recent decisions, from calling states for Joe Biden very early on Election Night, even when other outlets deemed them too close to call, to turning away from a press conference with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about alleged voter fraud. Host Sandra Smith was also caught on a hot mic moment grimacing and questioning a guest’s criticism about the media calling races.

The frustration with the network has been reflected in a ratings crisis.

So, perhaps there is some truth to Axios' scoop that Trump "plans to wreck Fox" after all. We'll have to wait and see.