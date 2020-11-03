The Best Shows of Support For Trump From Around the World

No matter what you’re hearing from the polls, the pundits, or on the Twittersphere, there are a few must-see photos and videos to fill you with a sense of pride not just for this country but also in President Trump and all that he stands for, because freedom-loving people from around the world recognize what's at stake. As one Twitter user noted, this isn't just an election, it's a movement for patriots everywhere.

In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protesters are showing their support because of President Trump’s strong stance toward China, according to the South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong people President Trump, Trump must Win 2020

???????HK???????? pic.twitter.com/LtvoVLqvpn — Angel Chan?????????HK (@AngelCh13574428) November 3, 2020

In Nigeria, a massive rally was organized to support the U.S. president, who called it a "great honor."

Over in Israel, support for Trump is very strong.

Spotted in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel:



Massive motorcycle parade for President Trump!pic.twitter.com/Jp2PFtwJ3m — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump is the CHAMPION of Jewish people and the State of Israel!!!



VOTE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP ON NOVEMBER 3rd! pic.twitter.com/HuEDAlCUGS — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) October 28, 2020

From Bombay, India:

Seen in Bombay.



As in India. pic.twitter.com/i3ogHr17an — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 3, 2020

Trump's got a following in Holland, too.

Dear mr President @realDonaldTrump ! Good luck today and please know there is huge support for you over here in Europe! Just look at these beautiful people: HOLLAND FOR TRUMP ????!!! #2020Election #Trump2020 #HollandforTrump pic.twitter.com/0IIVVzpXhK — Robert Jensen (@robertjensen) November 3, 2020

And last but not least, one from America. Because you really don't see this every day.