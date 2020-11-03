Donald Trump

The Best Shows of Support For Trump From Around the World

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

No matter what you’re hearing from the polls, the pundits, or on the Twittersphere, there are a few must-see photos and videos to fill you with a sense of pride not just for this country but also in President Trump and all that he stands for, because freedom-loving people from around the world recognize what's at stake. As one Twitter user noted, this isn't just an election, it's a movement for patriots everywhere.

In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protesters are showing their support because of President Trump’s strong stance toward China, according to the South China Morning Post.

In Nigeria, a massive rally was organized to support the U.S. president, who called it a "great honor."

Over in Israel, support for Trump is very strong.

From Bombay, India:

Trump's got a following in Holland, too. 

And last but not least, one from America. Because you really don't see this every day.

