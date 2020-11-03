The Best Shows of Support For Trump From Around the World

No matter what you’re hearing from the polls, the pundits, or on the Twittersphere, there are a few must-see photos and videos to fill you with a sense of pride not just for this country but also in President Trump and all that he stands for, because freedom-loving people from around the world recognize what's at stake. As one Twitter user noted, this isn't just an election, it's a movement for patriots everywhere.
In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protesters are showing their support because of President Trump’s strong stance toward China, according to the South China Morning Post.
Hong Kong people President Trump, Trump must Win 2020— Angel Chan?????????HK (@AngelCh13574428) November 3, 2020
???????HK???????? pic.twitter.com/LtvoVLqvpn
In Nigeria, a massive rally was organized to support the U.S. president, who called it a "great honor."
Massive rally for President Donald Trump in Nigeria, organized by a church. This is shocking and historical, because, I have never seen anything like this.@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @PressSec @seanhannity @FoxNews @foxandfriends @RealCandaceO @tedcruz @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/V8jmMljetv— Abraham O. Adeyemi (@Berean16031989) October 26, 2020
Over in Israel, support for Trump is very strong.
Spotted in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel:— Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020
Massive motorcycle parade for President Trump!pic.twitter.com/Jp2PFtwJ3m
Trump Parade in Israel ???? ????@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ntl08IvCmD— Midnight Rider???? Chump for Trump! (@m1dn7ghtrider) November 1, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump is the CHAMPION of Jewish people and the State of Israel!!!— Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) October 28, 2020
VOTE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP ON NOVEMBER 3rd! pic.twitter.com/HuEDAlCUGS
From Bombay, India:
Seen in Bombay.— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 3, 2020
As in India. pic.twitter.com/i3ogHr17an
Trump's got a following in Holland, too.
Dear mr President @realDonaldTrump ! Good luck today and please know there is huge support for you over here in Europe! Just look at these beautiful people: HOLLAND FOR TRUMP ????!!! #2020Election #Trump2020 #HollandforTrump pic.twitter.com/0IIVVzpXhK— Robert Jensen (@robertjensen) November 3, 2020
And last but not least, one from America. Because you really don't see this every day.
The Amish are not playing around today pic.twitter.com/S3vIy3oMYR— Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) November 3, 2020