Trump Wins Key Battleground State of Florida

President Trump is the projected winner of the battleground state of Florida, which has 29 electoral votes.

Republicans were confident about winning the state early in the day as the Democratic advantage from early voting quickly disappeared. Republican voter turnout was higher than normal, such as in Pike, Luzerne, and Pinellas counties. The Biden campaign seemed to acknowledge as much after campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon argued they can get to 270 without Florida and Pennsylvania.

As Matt reported earlier, the former vice president was getting “massacred” in the three key Democratic counties of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, a telling sign.

A Cuban-American I spoke with last week, who has been organizing massive caravans in Miami with tens of thousands of cars participating, said they converted the county into Trump Country. While the media chose to ignore what was happening on the ground, for those involved in the movement, Trump’s victory likely comes as no surprise.

