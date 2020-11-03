Florida

Trump Wins Key Battleground State of Florida

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 8:07 PM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Wins Key Battleground State of Florida

Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

President Trump is the projected winner of the battleground state of Florida, which has 29 electoral votes.

Republicans were confident about winning the state early in the day as the Democratic advantage from early voting quickly disappeared. Republican voter turnout was higher than normal, such as in Pike, Luzerne, and Pinellas counties. The Biden campaign seemed to acknowledge as much after campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon argued they can get to 270 without Florida and Pennsylvania.

As Matt reported earlier, the former vice president was getting “massacred” in the three key Democratic counties of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, a telling sign.

A Cuban-American I spoke with last week, who has been organizing massive caravans in Miami with tens of thousands of cars participating, said they converted the county into Trump Country. While the media chose to ignore what was happening on the ground, for those involved in the movement, Trump’s victory likely comes as no surprise. 

Now, the big question:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG 2020: Florida Polls Proven Wrong
Millions of Dollars Wasted on Amy McGrath as Leader McConnell Cruises to Reelection
Reagan McCarthy

2020 Live Election Results - Polls Closed in AZ, MI, MN, WI
GOP Sweeps West Virginia
Reagan McCarthy

In Florida, Biden Is Getting Massacred in These Three Democratic Key Counties...Right Now
Matt Vespa

Yes, Panic Engulfed Democrats in One of the 'Core Three' States Last Weekend
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular