Trump Wins Key Battleground State of Florida

President Trump is the projected winner of the battleground state of Florida, which has 29 electoral votes.
President @realDonaldTrump wins #Florida!— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020
Source: @DecisionDeskHQ pic.twitter.com/JgxwA42flr
We've been saying for weeks that @realDonaldTrump would win Florida by more than his margin in 2016...— Nick Trainer (@NicholasTrainer) November 4, 2020
Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of Florida And Its 29 Electoral Votes— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020
Race Called At 11-03 08:11 EST
All Results: https://t.co/6GfosqGUrH
Decision Desk has called Florida for President Trump. A huge swing state victory and a state that has backed every winner of the presidency since 1996. https://t.co/3hv6WK2jDy— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2020
Republicans were confident about winning the state early in the day as the Democratic advantage from early voting quickly disappeared. Republican voter turnout was higher than normal, such as in Pike, Luzerne, and Pinellas counties. The Biden campaign seemed to acknowledge as much after campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon argued they can get to 270 without Florida and Pennsylvania.
As Matt reported earlier, the former vice president was getting “massacred” in the three key Democratic counties of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, a telling sign.
A Cuban-American I spoke with last week, who has been organizing massive caravans in Miami with tens of thousands of cars participating, said they converted the county into Trump Country. While the media chose to ignore what was happening on the ground, for those involved in the movement, Trump’s victory likely comes as no surprise.
Trump Caravan today in Miami. Flags for miles! ????????????????????#Election2020 #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/fHZ6OReowP— Concerned Citizen (@cutiepetuti18) November 1, 2020
Miami Anti-Socialist Caravan Makes History, Attracting 30,000 Vehicles https://t.co/0BctAidAXm via @YouTube— ed dimotta (@sledge8888) October 28, 2020
Now, the big question:
Trump is winning Florida comfortably tonight. By more than he did in 2016. Disastrous night for left wing pollsters already. But biggest question is how representative is Florida of what will happen in other states? Buckle up.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 4, 2020