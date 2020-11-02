Harris Tweets Out Communist Propaganda

Back when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, the media tried to claim she was a moderate. In reality, she is the most progressive member of the U.S. Senate—even more so than Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. In case there were any doubts, she took the liberty of tweeting out communist propaganda less than 48 hours before Election Day.

In the short video, which is narrated by Harris, the California Democrat explains that “there’s a big difference between equality and equity.”

“Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there and I started out over here—we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.”

She continued: “It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need, so that everyone can be on equal footing and then compete on equal footing.”

Equitable treatment, she said, is that everyone ends up “at the same place.”

And this is a Biden-Harris 2020 ad.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

Many responded by calling out the video for exactly what it is: communist propaganda.

So she's openly making the argument that inequality of outcome is in and of itself inequity. Which is called communism. https://t.co/IJ5OKJwpOw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 2, 2020

The false promise of the left, in 1 minute. Start out with a well-intentioned point on equality of opportunity, only to end it with the true Marxist intent: equity in outcomes.



They leave out the part where equity must be enforced with unequal -and tyrannical- treatment. https://t.co/Hflv16okCo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 2, 2020

This is what’s being taught to every third grader in public school across the country. https://t.co/6iyEaCwH21 — Inez Stepman ?????? (@InezFeltscher) November 2, 2020

Equality of outcome... A dangerous phrase with implications not described in this cute little video. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) November 2, 2020

They don't think it's bizarre. And that's the problem. https://t.co/djOxezgJ6N — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 2, 2020