Marxism

Harris Tweets Out Communist Propaganda

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2020 8:26 AM
  Share   Tweet
Harris Tweets Out Communist Propaganda

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Back when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, the media tried to claim she was a moderate. In reality, she is the most progressive member of the U.S. Senate—even more so than Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. In case there were any doubts, she took the liberty of tweeting out communist propaganda less than 48 hours before Election Day.

In the short video, which is narrated by Harris, the California Democrat explains that “there’s a big difference between equality and equity.”

“Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there and I started out over here—we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.”

She continued: “It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need, so that everyone can be on equal footing and then compete on equal footing.”

Equitable treatment, she said, is that everyone ends up “at the same place.”

And this is a Biden-Harris 2020 ad.

 Many responded by calling out the video for exactly what it is: communist propaganda.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

If New Batch of Polls Are Correct, Trump Will Soar Past 300 Electoral Votes
Matt Vespa
Ric Grenell Tells Wolf Blitzer He's to Blame for Some of the Expected Election Violence
Cortney O'Brien
Biden Reminds Americans He Plans to Shred the Second Amendment
Leah Barkoukis
Where Trump Had His Florida Rally Should Tell You How His Team Feels About Winning the State
Matt Vespa
Kamala Accused of Pushing Marxism in New Video
Bronson Stocking

Stelter's Hot Take About Why Businesses Are Boarded Up Before the Election Is Beyond Pathetic
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular