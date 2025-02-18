VIP
The Establishment Does Not Get a Say Anymore
Everything You Missed from the Trump, Elon Musk Sit-Down Interview

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 18, 2025
In a highly anticipated interview, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity to discuss various topics, from the future of American innovation to the current state of politics. The conversation between the two influential figures sparked widespread attention as they weighed in on pressing issues such as the economy, social media, their shared vision for the country’s future, and the media’s attempt to drive a wedge between them. With their combined political and business influence, the interview promised to provide key insights into their thoughts on the direction of the private sector and the nation.

Musk defended Trump against the media, who has been constantly attacked since his first election win in 2016. 

“He’s been so unfairly attacked. It's really outrageous,” Musk said of Trump. 

On the other hand, Trump praised Musk, calling him a "very good man" who wants to see the country do well. 

Musk also defended his position in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as Democrats continually attempt to shut him down, claiming his audits of government agencies are "illegal" and politically motivated. 

Following this, Musk promised that DOGE would cut $1 trillion out of the annual deficit, 50 percent of the current $2 trillion yearly deficit Trump inherited. 

Trump then praised Musk for his work in DOGE and the discoveries the department had been able to unfold in just a few short weeks. 

The pair also discussed when Trump sued Twitter and Musk was forced to pay the president $10 million. 

Musk was also asked how he perceived Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), saying that RFK Jr. was unfairly maligned as anti-science but believed that he just wanted to question the science. 

They also discussed the possibility of a “DOGE dividend,” a tax refund sent to every American taxpayer. They said it would be based exclusively on the portion of total savings delivered by DOGE. 




