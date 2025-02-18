Everything You Missed from the Trump, Elon Musk Sit-Down Interview

In a highly anticipated interview, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity to discuss various topics, from the future of American innovation to the current state of politics. The conversation between the two influential figures sparked widespread attention as they weighed in on pressing issues such as the economy, social media, their shared vision for the country’s future, and the media’s attempt to drive a wedge between them. With their combined political and business influence, the interview promised to provide key insights into their thoughts on the direction of the private sector and the nation.

Musk defended Trump against the media, who has been constantly attacked since his first election win in 2016.

“He’s been so unfairly attacked. It's really outrageous,” Musk said of Trump.

"He's been so unfairly attacked. It's really outrageous."



"He's been so unfairly attacked. It's really outrageous."



"I've spent a lot of time with the President, and not once have I seen him do anything mean or cruel or wrong."

On the other hand, Trump praised Musk, calling him a "very good man" who wants to see the country do well.

LIFE ADVICE: Get friends who talk about you the way President Trump talks about Elon Musk.



"He's a very good person. And he wants to see the country do well. I know a lot of great business people. But, you know, they're not really, in some cases, very good people. And I know… pic.twitter.com/0F41TkBx0u — George (@BehizyTweets) February 19, 2025

Musk also defended his position in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as Democrats continually attempt to shut him down, claiming his audits of government agencies are "illegal" and politically motivated.

My T-shirt says "Tech Support," because I am here to provide President Trump with technology support. It's actually a very important thing... his executive orders need to get implemented. His order to ban the taxpayer funds for migrant hotels - they were still doing…

Following this, Musk promised that DOGE would cut $1 trillion out of the annual deficit, 50 percent of the current $2 trillion yearly deficit Trump inherited.

Elon Musk says that DOGE aims to cut $1 trillion out of the annual deficit, which is 50% of the current $2 trillion annual deficits President Trump inherited. Congress will have to do the rest. We must return to a balanced budget and fiscal sanity.

Trump then praised Musk for his work in DOGE and the discoveries the department had been able to unfold in just a few short weeks.

Trump on Hannity praises Elon Musk and the DOGE team for executing his executive orders, calling them his bulldogs in the fight against government waste.



"He's got a hundred geniuses—brilliant young people who actually dress worse than him."

The pair also discussed when Trump sued Twitter and Musk was forced to pay the president $10 million.

HANNITY: You sued Twitter, and he [Musk] had to pay you $10M?



TRUMP: Yes, before Elon took over, but it was very low. He got a big discount.



MUSK: I just let the lawyers handle it. I love the president. He's a good man.



TRUMP: It's nice, the way he said that.



MUSK: I've spent… pic.twitter.com/D6oYsc2aLk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 19, 2025

Musk was also asked how he perceived Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), saying that RFK Jr. was unfairly maligned as anti-science but believed that he just wanted to question the science.

"You like Bobby, right?"



"You like Bobby, right?"



Elon: "I like Bobby... I think he's unfairly maligned as someone who is anti-science. But I think he isn't. He just wants to question the science, which is the essence of the science."

They also discussed the possibility of a “DOGE dividend,” a tax refund sent to every American taxpayer. They said it would be based exclusively on the portion of total savings delivered by DOGE.





