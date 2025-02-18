Scott Jennings Schools Liberal Panelist's Bogus Talking Point on Prices

Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have repeatedly been pushing nonsense narratives about prices being high ever since President Donald Trump took office for his second term. The talking point again came up on Monday's edition of "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip," with Scott Jennings on hand to issue a fitting reminder.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Solomon Jones, who has sparred with Jennings before, mocked it as "funny" that Trump said he was "going to cut government... cut waste... cut fraud," and also "cut prices."

CNN's Karen Finney as well as Jennings jumped in there, with Jennings raising a telling point about why it is that prices are so high.

As Jennings asked, "do you think it's a legitimate political debating point for the previous administration to have overseen historic inflation over four years and then you to come out and say, 'four weeks, I guess Trump's a failure. Let's move on!'" Not only did the Biden-Harris administration see record inflation, which the Trump administration has now been saddled with, but the previous administration also repeatedly gaslit the American people on such a key issue. Then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki even mocked Larry Summers, a Democratic economist and Secretary of the Treasury under President Bill Clinton, for warning about inflation.

Even more recent and relevant is that egg prices, which House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) likes to harp on in particular, are so high because the Biden administration ordered millions of chickens to be slaughtered over concerns with bird flu. There's thus been a shortage of chickens to lay eggs, which is in no way Trump's fault.

Despite the very valid point that Jennings raises, Jones kept harping on Trump making a "day one" promise. Jennings even expressed a willingness to understand where Jones was coming from. "On your point, I agree with you that the ultimate measurement of him will be on whether people feel less economic anxiety. I disagree that he hasn't done anything. A lot of his executive orders were aimed at energy, which is the, I I think the fastest thing he can do and issue regulations," he pointed out.

As Finney jumped in to complain about energy prices, Jennings reminded there's more to watch for. "But really, what he does now over the next couple of months with the Congress, I mean his real agenda will come in the reconciliation bill. Taxes, energy, immigration. I mean the stuff he really ran on, that's where the real policy rubber hits the road and he's going to have to get these guys in Congress to go along with them and they're obviously, you know, working on it right now. But if they cannot get that done, that will be a problem. But I think they'll get there," Jennings said, a sense of optimism in his voice.

Trump presently enjoys unified control of Congress, with Republicans having gained back control of the Senate and keeping control of the House with last November's elections. Time will tell when it comes to what the 2026 midterm elections will bring, especially with Democrats presently flailing so badly.