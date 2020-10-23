Dem Lawmaker Got Trump's Debate Reference to Coyotes Hilariously Wrong

Dar’shun Kendrick, a state representative from Georgia and chief deputy whip of the Georgia House Democrats, made clear during Thursday’s presidential debate how little she knows about illegal immigration issues.
When the topic of child separation came up, moderator Kristen Welker brought up a recent report about how lawyers can't find the families of more than 500 children separated at the border. She then asked President Trump how the families will be reunited.
At the start, Trump made clear that a lot of the children don't come here with their parents, but are brought illegally by “coyotes” and “cartels.” But Kendrick thought he was referring to the animal. The comment seriously rivals when Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) worried Guam would tip over and capsize if too many U.S. troops came to the island.
"Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord-----stop talking,” the corporate attorney and investment advisor tweeted.
Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord-----stop talking. #FinalDebate— Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020
The comments were priceless.
Must be an affirmative action hire. Haha— Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) October 23, 2020
What Democrats think Trump meant by coyotes bringing illegal aliens across the border, completely unaware it’s the term for smugglers they pay to help get them here. ?? #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/7Li0NXjhD2— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 23, 2020
Hope this helps... pic.twitter.com/dKgIrJ1z5C— Iznaga #QVArmy (@icimarron) October 23, 2020