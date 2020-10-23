Democrats
Dem Lawmaker Got Trump's Debate Reference to Coyotes Hilariously Wrong

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:24 AM
Source: Department of Environmental Conservation via AP

Dar’shun Kendrick, a state representative from Georgia and chief deputy whip of the Georgia House Democrats, made clear during Thursday’s presidential debate how little she knows about illegal immigration issues.  

When the topic of child separation came up, moderator Kristen Welker brought up a recent report about how lawyers can't find the families of more than 500 children separated at the border. She then asked President Trump how the families will be reunited. 

At the start, Trump made clear that a lot of the children don't come here with their parents, but are brought illegally by “coyotes” and “cartels.” But Kendrick thought he was referring to the animal. The comment seriously rivals when Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) worried Guam would tip over and capsize if too many U.S. troops came to the island. 

"Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord-----stop talking,” the corporate attorney and investment advisor tweeted. 

The comments were priceless.

Most Popular