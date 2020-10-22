Data From Trump Rallies Show He's Not Just Bringing Out His Base

The media may try to dismiss President Trump’s rallies as catering only to his base, but data about those who have attended reelection events since his COVID-19 diagnosis suggests the president is reaching a significant number of first-time voters and those who aren’t registered Republicans.
Using data posted by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, more than 167,000 people attended the latest rallies and “about one quarter did not vote in 2016, and a third were not even Republicans,” according to the Washington Examiner.
McDaniel has broken it down after each event.
Fantastic data from @realDonaldTrump’s rally in Sanford:— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 13, 2020
? 15,852 voters identified
? 31.8% were NOT Republicans
? 16.3% were Democrat
? 24.4% did not vote in 2016
? 14.4% did not vote in the last 4 elections
Thank you, Florida!
With @realDonaldTrump back on the road, the voter data from his rallies keeps rolling in!— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 14, 2020
? 14,257 sign-ups
? 26.8% were NOT Republicans
? 19.9% were Democrats
? 22.5% did not vote in 2016
? 15.3% did not vote in the last 4 elections
Thank you, Pennsylvania!
NORTH CAROLINA went big for @realDonaldTrump in 2016, and the enthusiasm is even higher in 2020:— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 21, 2020
? 28,278 signups
? 32.2% NOT Republican
? 23.5% did not vote in 2016
Thank you, Gastonia!!
Great data from @realDonaldTrump’s rally in Des Moines shows support the pollsters are missing:— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020
? 10,139 voters identified
? 48.5% (!) NOT Republican
? 29.4% (!) Democrat
? 25.0% did not vote in 2016
? 13.7% did not vote in the last 4 elections
Thank you, Iowa!
Fantastic data from @realDonaldTrump’s rallies:— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 16, 2020
In GEORGIA, we matched 11,940 voters – 21.8% Democrat, 27.9% Black and 27.5% didn't vote in 2016.
In FLORIDA, we matched 13,749 voters – 54.3% Women, 23.8% not Republican and 24.4% didn't vote in 2016.
Thank you for the support!
Nearly 4 years since he took office, and @realDonaldTrump is still drawing new voters.— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 17, 2020
From tonight’s Muskegon rally:
? 11,842 voters matched
? Only 48.3% Republican
? 36% who did not vote in 2016
Thank you, Michigan!!
Wisconsin helped put @realDonaldTrump over the top in 2016, and data from the Janesville rally shows an even broader base of support:— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 18, 2020
? 13,850 signups
? 47.5% not Republican
? 24.1% did not vote in 2016
Thank you!
Nevada is fired up for @realDonaldTrump!— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 18, 2020
? 15,038 signups for Carson City rally
? 18.4% not Republican
? 30.0% did not vote in 2016
Thank you for the support!
ARIZONA is ready to re-elect @realDonaldTrump!— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 19, 2020
Prescott Rally:
? 22,254 signups
? 23.7% NOT Republican
? 37.6% did not vote in 2016
Tucson Rally:
? 19,291 signups
? 28.2% NOT Republican
? 28.6% did not vote in 2016
Thank you all for the support!!
CBS This Morning spoke to rally attendees in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to learn what brought them out and why they were supportive of the president. Responses ranged from he's a "real patriot" to stories of living paycheck to paycheck prior to Trump and now having money in the bank. Many others told the media outlet they felt forgotten in past elections, but are now feeling great.