Data From Trump Rallies Show He's Not Just Bringing Out His Base

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The media may try to dismiss President Trump’s rallies as catering only to his base, but data about those who have attended reelection events since his COVID-19 diagnosis suggests the president is reaching a significant number of first-time voters and those who aren’t registered Republicans.

Using data posted by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, more than 167,000 people attended the latest rallies and “about one quarter did not vote in 2016, and a third were not even Republicans,” according to the Washington Examiner.

McDaniel has broken it down after each event. 

CBS This Morning spoke to rally attendees in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to learn what brought them out and why they were supportive of the president. Responses ranged from he's a "real patriot" to stories of living paycheck to paycheck prior to Trump and now having money in the bank. Many others told the media outlet they felt forgotten in past elections, but are now feeling great. 

