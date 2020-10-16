Twitter Blocked a Government Website to Protect Biden

When the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s emails first broke, Big Tech spent the day censoring the story and locking those who attempted to share it out of their accounts, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Despite the backlash and Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans warning Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that they plan to issue a subpoena for an emergency testimony, the company did not back down and went as far as blocking users from sharing a government website.

The Republican House Judiciary Committee decided to put the story on their website so that Americans could continue to freely read and access the report.

“Twitter has blocked users from tweeting the link to the @nypost’s story on Hunter Biden. So we put it on our website for you to read and share,” the House Judiciary GOP tweeted.

But some users continued to have trouble when attempting to open the link, receiving a “Warning: this link may be unsafe” message.

The House Judiciary GOP did not give up, however. Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter to Dorsey that contained the email within it and wondered if Twitter would continue to censor a government website. Finally, Twitter relented and said the blocking was done “in error.”

“The link referenced was blocked in error. That decision has been reversed and the link is now unblocked,” a Twitter spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Needless to say, the Committee found that excuse hard to believe.