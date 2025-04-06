RFK Jr. Drains the Swamp: Fauci's Wife Fired From NIH

Christine Grady, a bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health and wife of Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently lost her position under the leadership of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This action signals a shift in leadership priorities, with RFK Jr. taking decisive steps to enforce accountability and inject new perspectives into the health sector. Grady, who previously supported firing nurses who declined the COVID-19 vaccine, seems to have experienced the same treatment she once advocated.

Earlier this week, Grady was included in the mass layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of RFK Jr.'s more extensive overhaul at the NIH. The restructuring aims to move the institute’s focus away from pandemic preparedness and toward more pressing issues. She was reportedly offered a reassignment to regional offices of the Indian Health Service, which serves American Indians and Alaska Natives, but declined the opportunity.

An NIH official told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Grady was “a good person with a major conflict of interest.”

“One of the problems when the coverup was going on of the Wuhan lab leak, that whole fiasco, was that they were not listening to anyone giving ethics advice,” the anonymous official said. “If they had had someone at the table with knowledge of this, they would have said: ‘Hey, do you want to play it this way, or be more transparent?’ Someone could have raised the question.”

The official stated that Grady was restricted from performing specific duties due to her marriage to Fauci.

Fauci and Grady's combined net worth exceeded $11 million, with an increase of over $7 million since the onset of the pandemic.

A recently resurfaced video shows Grady advocating dismissing nurses who refused the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In the end, if people decide not to get vaccinated, that is their choice, even if they are a nurse - they may not be able to work in the facility that they've been working in, but they've made a choice,” she said in the video.

This week’s layoffs impacted at least 10,000 individuals, including Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She was a leading researcher closely associated with Fauci.