With as many Trump haters as there are in the world, the disgusting responses thrown the president’s way in the wake of his COVID diagnosis are not surprising. Cortney already detailed some of them and Matt will add plenty more later this morning. What does stand out, however, are the kind words some of his fiercest critics offered after the news broke.

“God bless the president and the first lady,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said on Twitter. “If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere.”

She continued: “This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone.”

"We sincerely pray the President & the First Lady do not have the worst of this disease," wrote Jesse Jackson. "We must all pray for the full recovery of the President& his wife.For whatever religious or political persuasion you may be, we must all pray as millions of people are affected by this disease."

Piers Morgan spent a lot of time pointing out the ugly responses from the left but chose the high ground with his own reaction.

Actress Alyssa Milano, who’s been a vocal Trump critic and attended the president’s impeachment trial as well as the Kavanaugh hearings, said she wouldn’t wish COVID on her “worst enemy.”

Congresswoman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said she and her husband were "praying for their speedy recovery."

Pete Buttigieg, former Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor, wished the Trumps well.

Dan Shapiro, a former advisor to President Barack Obama and former U.S. ambassador to Israel, wished the two "a complete and speedy recovery."

News of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 came early this morning after adviser Hope Hicks was confirmed to have the virus. According to White House physician Sean Conley, the two were doing "well" but he did not say whether they were symptomatic.

Trump said he and Melania would immediately begin their quarantine and recovery process. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"