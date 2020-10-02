Melania Trump

As Expected, the Disgusting Responses to Trump's COVID Diagnosis

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 1:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

By now you've heard that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The president shared the news just a few hours after we got word that one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive. Most folks are wishing the pair well, or saying prayers for them before they go to sleep tonight. President Trump is a high-risk group for COVID hospitalization, given his age and weight. But, as you can probably (sadly) expect, his critics are either smirking, or outright celebrating the scary diagnosis.

"I hope nothing but the worst for him," one Twitter user wrote. 

"He deserves all that comes to him," said another.

Student gun control activist Cameron Kasky posted an Instagram video of himself laughing at the diagnosis. And there's apparently a whole thread of Tik Tokers who are sharing their own bliss.

See below for some more outrageous responses, including those who suggested that the president had it coming.

A White House reporter then asked this "serious" question.

Now, because I refuse to believe that all humanity is lost, here are the responses from a few of Trump's loudest and most prominent critics that surprised me.

Get well soon, Mr. President and Melania.

