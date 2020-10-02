As Expected, the Disgusting Responses to Trump's COVID Diagnosis

By now you've heard that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The president shared the news just a few hours after we got word that one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive. Most folks are wishing the pair well, or saying prayers for them before they go to sleep tonight. President Trump is a high-risk group for COVID hospitalization, given his age and weight. But, as you can probably (sadly) expect, his critics are either smirking, or outright celebrating the scary diagnosis.

"I hope nothing but the worst for him," one Twitter user wrote.

"He deserves all that comes to him," said another.

He downplayed it and said it is what it is. I hope nothing but the worst for him. — Morehouse (@art_morehouse) October 2, 2020

I wish him nothing. Shame on him and shame on anyone that thinks he’s owed any mercy. He’s responsible for so much damage. He deserves all that comes to him. — Drew Zimmerman (@wdzimmy) October 2, 2020

Student gun control activist Cameron Kasky posted an Instagram video of himself laughing at the diagnosis. And there's apparently a whole thread of Tik Tokers who are sharing their own bliss.

TikTokers have begun to react to the news pic.twitter.com/vT6PGwtqnX — Home Depot Skeleton (@TaylorLorenz) October 2, 2020

See below for some more outrageous responses, including those who suggested that the president had it coming.

The president of the United States is arguably the most protected person in the world. Guarded by the best security, treated by the best doctors. He lives an insulated existence. That Donald Trump contracted this virus is a testament not to its strength, but to his carelessness. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 2, 2020

This COVID test is the only positive thing Trump has ever done. — Charlotte Clymer ?????? (@cmclymer) October 2, 2020

I don't think his story is going to have a happy ending. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 2, 2020

A White House reporter then asked this "serious" question.

Serious question — Will POTUS call in to Fox & Friends tomorrow to calm the markets, and, everything else? #COVID19 #Trump — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 2, 2020

Now, because I refuse to believe that all humanity is lost, here are the responses from a few of Trump's loudest and most prominent critics that surprised me.

Best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Whatever one thinks of his policies, I hope we can be civil, avoid snark, seek lessons and wish them both a swift recovery. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 2, 2020

God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere.



This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone.



We must get its spread under control. Enough. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 2, 2020

Get well soon, Mr. President and Melania.