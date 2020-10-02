BREAKING: President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

President Trump announced in the early hours of Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

"This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," U.S. Navy Commander and Physician to the President Sean Conley stated in a letter about the results.

Earlier in the evening, Trump confirmed senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the disease and said he was going into quarantine. Hicks flew with Trump on Air Force One multiple times this week. Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity he was waiting on the results of the test.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

With the second presidential debate less than 14 days away, the typical incubation and recovery time for the disease, the future of the 2020 campaign for the White House is now unclear. The second debate with former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled for October 15 in Miami. Election Day, November 3, is just shy of a month away.

Before the confirmed diagnosis was released to the public, the official White House schedule showed President Trump planned to meet with supporters at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., Friday before heading to Florida for a campaign rally. A rally in Flagstaff, Arizona, is also scheduled for Monday. The schedule has been updated with those events canceled. President Trump will host a phone call on "COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors."

