BLM Quietly Erases Radical Section of Its Website

The Marxist group Black Lives Matter never hid its radical beliefs. In fact, up until recently, it proudly displayed them on its website. But as more Americans actually began to wake up and take a deeper look at the group, and, of course, as often unruly and violent protests have dragged on into the fall, more Americans didn’t like what they saw, which polling reflected. Now, the group seems to be taking note.

Some of BLM’s most radical ideas, housed on a page titled, “What We Believe,” have now vanished.

The page originally “included a variety of positions on public policy issues beyond police reform and police brutality,” The Washington Examiner reported. “Among its news releases includes a call for a "national defunding of police," later decrying police "reform" as ineffective.”

BLM also had identified as belonging to a "global Black family" engaging "comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts."

"We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work 'double shifts' so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work," the organization wrote, now only available through a web archive. "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable."

It turns out disrupting the nuclear family is not a call-to-action too many Americans are ready to answer.

Not only are fewer Americans supportive of BLM, many major corporations want nothing to do with the extremist group, either.

Many iconic brands that declared their support for black lives after the horrific killing of George Floyd are doing so without giving to radical Marxist groups. The CEOs of America’s largest companies, through their membership in the Business Roundtable, have an entire site dedicated to the more than $6 billion that has been so far dedicated to “public policy solutions and corporate initiatives to advance racial equity and justice.” Travel across the more than 80 links on the page and you see that these major employers are spreading their shareholder’s wealth around—and purposefully funneling it far away from the BLM organizations. (Heritage Foundation)

As the Heritage Foundation pointed out, “purging” its history is very Soviet of BLM—but likely a tactic that won’t work.

BLM's recent naming of co-founder and self-described "trained Marxist" Patrice Cullors as Executive Director shows it's not committed to changing its extremist ways, but embracing and elevating them, even if they're less public about it.