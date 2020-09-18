BLM Indoctrination Enters 4th Grade Classroom

After months of civil unrest in America, it was nearly certain the messages advanced by the BLM movement would make their way into schools. Some students were greeted with a sign about pretty much all things leftist upon entering their elementary school. In Wisconsin, fourth-graders were indoctrinated in the classroom by an activist teacher who shared Black Lives Matter resource materials that were not part of the approved curriculum for the school.

Nine-year-olds were given handouts that described the unrest in the country, explaining to students what protesting is, how George Floyd died, why the BLM movement was founded, what systemic racism is, and why it happens.

"Protesting means that people are standing up to try to change something that is not right," the lesson began. "The people want to end racism against black and brown people. They want to stop violence against black people."

A mural of George Floyd is also pictured, noting that "he was killed by a police officer." Systemic racism is described as "when something unfair keeps happening over and over again to a group of people because of their race, religion, or ethnicity."

The material says the BLM movement began after Trayvon Martin "was shot and killed" in "an act of racism." The reality, of course, is much different than that. George Zimmerman, who argued he shot Martin in self-defense, was found not guilty on second-degree murder charges and was acquitted on a manslaughter charge. The media went to great lengths to fuel a race war, often referring to Zimmerman as a "white Hispanic" and selectively editing his 911 call to make it seem as though he was targeting Martin because of his race. But nine-year-olds are too young to know and understand the details of that case…so, racism.

The next section then tells the children how systemic racism happens: "most of the people who make the rules are usually not people of color. So the rules are sometimes unfair. People of color do not benefit in the same ways that white people do." It's like Americans electing a Black man as president twice never happened.

The only way to level the playing field, the lesson says, is for "people of different races and genders" to be in "places that make important rules."

A worksheet then asks the kids to fill in the blanks about what the BLM movement is trying to accomplish.

The lesson deeply divided parents in a heated school board meeting, with some fearing the teacher was "pushing her own agenda on the students." An alum also reached out to Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA about the lesson, who feared that without repercussions, more teachers would get away with bringing politics into the classroom.

This example, with many more sure to come this year, shows why President Trump's 1776 Commission promoting patriotic education is so important.

He pointed to the "twisted web of lies" being taught in classrooms around the country about how America is systemically racist.

"Teaching this horrible doctrine to our children is a form of child abuse, the truest sense," Trump said. "For many years now, the radicals have mistaken Americans' silence for weakness. They're wrong. There is no more powerful force than a parent's love for their children. And patriotic moms and dads are going to demand that their children are no longer fed hateful lies about this country."