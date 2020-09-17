President Trump Celebrates Constitution Day by Announcing a Commission on 'Patriotic Education'

President Trump celebrated the anniversary of Constitution Day at the National Archives, along with Vice President Mike Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, HUD Secretary Ben Carson and others.

“On this very day in 1787, our Founding Fathers signed the Constitution at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. It was the fulfillment of thousands of years of Western Civilization. Our Constitution was the product of centuries of tradition, wisdom, and experience,” President Trump said. “No political document has done more to advance the human condition or propel the engine of progress.”

The president shredded the radical left’s mission to “demolish” institutions, while they wage a war on law enforcement:

“Yet as we gather this afternoon, a radical movement is attempting to demolish this treasured and precious inheritance. The left has launched a vicious and violent assault on law enforcement – the universal symbol of the rule of law in America. We are here today to declare that we will NEVER submit to tyranny. We will reclaim our history, and our country, for citizens of every race, color, religion and creed.”

President Trump touted the importance of patriotic education, condemning the ahistorical 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory. He plans to sign an executive order creating a commission to help patriotic education flourish in America: